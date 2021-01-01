पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

7 साल के पार्थ की मौत का मामला:ऑपरेशन के दाैरान की सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी परिजनों और डॉक्टर्स के सामने ही देखी

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
मेडिकल बोर्ड की मीटिंग के दौरान बाहर पुलिस भी तैनात रही। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • बच्चे के पिता का आराेप - डॉक्टर ने बकाया रुपए लेने कर्मचारी भेजा

मान आई हॉस्पिटल में 7 साल के पार्थ की मौत के मामले में शुक्रवार काे तीन डाॅक्टर और पीड़ित परिवार के सदस्य सिविल अस्पताल में 7 सदस्यीय मेडिकल बाेर्ड की जांच में शामिल हुए। मेडिकल बाेर्ड ने करीब पांच घंटे दाेनाें पक्षाें के बयान दर्ज किए।

मासूम के ऑपरेशन के दाैरान की फुटेज दाेनाें पक्षाें के सामने देखी। पीड़ित पक्ष ने डाॅ. मान पर मेडिकल बाेर्ड के सामने अभद्रताका आराेप लगाया। हालांकि आईएमए के प्रधान ने इसे गलत बताया। दाेपहर 12 बजे पीएमओ कार्यालय में पार्थ के पिता माेहित, ताऊ पवन गिरधर, पार्षद अमित ग्राेवर, पार्षद प्रतिनिधि पंकज दीवान, अक्षय मलिक और मान अस्पताल की तरफ से डाॅ. गुरप्रताप मान, एनेस्थेटिस्ट डॉ. आदित्य और सर्जन डॉ. अमित गुप्ता और आईएमए के प्रधान डाॅ. जेपीएस नलवा पहुंचे।

बच्चे की माैत के बाद रुपये लेने की बात गलत : आईएमए प्रधान

पार्थ के पिता माेहित ने मेडिकल बाेर्ड के सामने कहा सीसीटीवी में दिख रहा है ऑपरेशन के दौरान पार्थ की मौत हो गई इसके बाद भी पैसे लिए। डाॅक्टर ने कुछ देर तक ऑपरेशन िकया। दस मिनट बाद पार्थ की माैत हो गई। करीब 11.44 बजे डाॅक्टर ने बकाया ~20 हजार लेने के लिए कर्मचारी भेजा। एक फार्म पर हस्ताक्षर कराने के बाद बकाया रुपये लिए।

दावा है डाॅ. मान भी फुटेज में दिखाई दे रहे हैं। हालांकि आईएमए के प्रधान का कहना है मौत के बाद परिजनाें से रुपये लेने और मेडिकल बाेर्ड के सामने परिजनाें से अभद्रता का आराेप गलत है। पार्षद अमित ग्राेवर ने कहा पीड़ित परिवार काे इंसाफ मिलना चाहिए।

पार्थ प्रकरण में अभी दाेनाें पक्षाें के बयान दर्ज किए गए हैं। 8 फरवरी तक का समय अन्य किसी दस्तावेज के लिए दिया गया है। फिर से 8 फरवरी काे दाेनाें पक्षाें काे बुलाया गया है। मामले की गहनता के साथ जांच की जा रही है।'' -डाॅ. रत्ना भारती, सीएमओ, हिसार।

