सफलता की कहानी:सिटी लेडीज ने नए कंसेप्ट के साथ घर से शुरू किया बिजनेस, कपड़े ज्वेलरी व कस्टमाइज्ड आइटम्स के साथ गिफ्ट हैम्पर्स कर रहीं सेल

हिसार29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • काेराेना काल के नकारात्मक माहाैल के बीच सकारात्मक साेच से मिली महिलाओं को नई राह

हर बुरे वक्त में भी कुछ न कुछ सकारात्मक पहलू छिपा होता है। काेविड-19 महामारी की वजह से जहां एक तरफ नकारात्मकता की लहर चली तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ कुछ ऐसे लोग भी हैं जिन्होंने इस माहौल में भी सकारात्मक सोच से नए रास्ते ढूंढ निकाले। इन्हीं लोगों में शहर की बहुत सी महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं, इन्होंने लोगों की इस समय की जरूरत को समझा और घर में ही मार्केट लाने की हिम्मत जुटाई। एक तरफ जहां घर रहते हुए भी इन्हें मुनाफा कमाने का मौका मिला तो वहीं दूसरी ओर लोग इनकी वजह से मार्केट की भीड-भाड़ से बचे रहे। अपनी इस मार्केट में इन महिलाओं ने कपड़े, क्रोकरी, डैकोर आइटम, वेडिंग मैटेरियल्स जैसी चीजों को शामिल किया।

योगिता - ज्यादातर सामान ऑनलाइन करवा लेती हैं बुक

मुल्तानी चौक वासी योगिता गर्ग ने बताया कि कोविड-19 के दौर में हर कोई घर रहते हुए शॉपिंग के ऑप्शन तलाशता नजर आ रहा था। ऐसे में ऑनलाइन बिजनेस का अच्छा खास स्कोप था। योगिता ने कुछ दोस्तों को साथ लेकर ऑनलाइन क्लॉथ, ज्वैलरी और किड्स वियर की चीजों का बिजनेस शुरू किया। उनके बनाए ग्रुप में बहुत सी डैकोर चीजों को पहले से ही ऑर्डर मिल जाता है। ग्रुप्स में महिलाओं को हर आर्टिकल से जुड़ी जानकारी मुहैया करवा दी जाती है, जिससे महिलाएं पसंद के अनुसार ऑर्डर कर पाती हैं।

हिमानी शर्मा- घर में ही कपड़ों का बिजनेस शुरू किया

सेक्टर 9-11 निवासी हिमानी शर्मा ने बताया कि वो पहले जॉब करती थी मगर इसके साथ घर काे मेंटेन रखने में दिक्कत हो रही थी। इसी वजह से उन्हाेंने कुछ समय पहले घर में कपड़ों का बिजनेस शुरू किया। कोविड-19 से पहले कुछ लोगों तक ही उनके इस काम की पहुंच थी। मगर कोविड-19 के बाद जब लोग मार्केट जाने में कतराने लगे और अपने आस-पास ही खरीदारी के ऑप्शन तलाशते दिखे तो हिमानी ने कपड़े के साथ क्रोकरी, डैकोर आइटम, वेडिंग मैटेरियल्स जैसी चीजों को शामिल किया।

दीक्षा - कस्टमाइज्ड आइटम्स के जरिये दिलों में बनाई जगह

मुल्तानी चौक वासी दीक्षा ने बताया कि हर कोई अपनों के खास दिनों को यादगार बनाने की कोशिश में रहता है। ऐसे में कस्टमाइज्ड गिफ्ट्स को सबसे खास माना जाता है। मगर कोविड-19 की वजह से लोग घरों से बाहर गिफ्ट खरीदने के लिए जाने में डरते थे। इसी वजह से दीक्षा ने ऑनलाइन कस्टमाइज्ड गिफ्ट का काम शुरू किया। इसमें उन्होंने फोटो फ्रेम, बेड शीट्स, कुशन, कॉफी मग और टी- शर्ट्स को शामिल किया। जिससे अब लोग घर बैठे दीक्षा के इन गिफ्ट आइटम्स से अपनों को खास फील दे पा रहे हैं।

दीपिका आर्या- 20 अन्य महिलाओं को दे सकी रोजगार

प्रीति नगर की दीपिका आर्या ने बताया कि अपने ऑनलाइन बिजनेस की वजह से वो अन्य कई लड़कियों और महिलाओं को भी रोजगार देने में सफल रही है। दरअसल, दीपिका हैम्पर्स तैयार करती हैं जिसमें वो ज्यादातर सामान बेकरी का शामिल करती है। इसमें केक, पेस्ट्री जैसी चीजें ही होती है ये सभी सामान वो ऐसी लड़कियों से बनवाती हैं जो इन दिनों कॉलेज बंद होने की वजह से घरों में हैं। ज लोगों को अच्छी क्वालिटी का सामान मिल पाता है तो वहीं इन लड़कियों को भी मुनाफा मिल पा रहा है।

