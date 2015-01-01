पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • Civil Hospital Had A 50 year old Sewerage Hotline, According To RTI Information, In Current Working Condition, HUDA Shut Down In Support Of The Mayor Councilor Traders

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेक्टर 14 की काॅमर्शियल मार्केट में विवाद:सिविल अस्पताल की थी 50 साल पुरानी सीवरेज हाॅटलाइन, आरटीआई की सूचना के हिसाब से चालू हालत में, हुडा ने बंद की ताे मेयर-पार्षद आए व्यापारियों के समर्थन में

हिसार14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) यानी सेक्टर-14 में कॉमर्शियल प्लाॅट काटने काे लेकर सीवरेज लाइन बंद करने का मामला गरमा गया है। एचएसवी द्वारा सीवरेज लाइन बंद करने के मामले के बाद शनिवार काे मेयर गाैतम सरदाना व वार्ड के पार्षद व्यापारियाें के समर्थन में आ गए हैं। व्यापारी वीरेंद्र लाहाेरिया ने कहा कि एचएसवीपी यहां काॅमर्शियल बूथ काटकर दाेबारा से बेचना चाहती है। मगर यहां पहले ही सीवरेज लाइन है।

जिसकी बाेली वर्ष 2006 में कैंसिल करनी पड़ी थी। क्याेंकि यहां पहले से ही 50 साल पुरानी सिविल अस्पताल की सीवरेज हाॅटलाइन थी। हालांकि सीवरेज हाॅटलाइन काे अब यहां से दूसरे कनेक्शन से जाेड़ा जा चुका है मगर अभी भी व्यापारियाें की दुकानाें के कनेक्शन इसी लाइन में हैं और ये लाइन चालू हालात में है। मेयर ने इस मामले में व्यापारियाें काे उनकी बात प्रशासनिक अधिकारियाें के समक्ष रखने की बात है। इधर, साेमवार काे हुडा व पब्लिक हेल्थ के अधिकारी ज्वाॅइंट इंस्पेक्शन करेंगे।

यह था मामला

बस स्टैंड के पास सेक्टर-14 में होटल क्राउन सिटी के पीछे एचएसवीपी ने काॅमर्शियल बूथ नंबर 37 से 64 तक बूथ काटे। उनमें से अधिकांश सेल हो चुके हैं। हर बूथ 9 फीट चौड़े और 27 फीट लंबाई के है। साल 2006 काटे गए सेक्टर-14 के इन बूथों में से 3 बूथ हुडा ने बेच दिए थे। इसके बाद लाेगाें ने विराेध कर दिया ताे बाेली कैंसिल कर दी। ये तीनाें बूथ अलाॅटी काेर्ट में चले गए। काेर्ट ने आदेश किए कि इन तीनाें बूथ अलाॅटियाें काे नाले की बजाय दूसरी ऐसी ही साइट पर च्वाइस के बूथ अलाॅट किए जाएं। इधर से हुडा के उच्च अधिकारियाें के आदेश पर सेक्टराें में खाली पड़ी जमीन व बूथ काे सेल करने के आदेश के बाद अधिकारी सभी सेक्टराें में ऐसी जगह सेल की प्लानिंग बना रहे हैं। इसके तहत उन्हाेंने पुराने सीवरेज लाइन काे बंद हाेने काे आधार मानकर सीवरेज मेनहाेल काे शुक्रवार काे बंद कर दिया जिस पर व्यापारियाें के बीच विवाद हाे गया। व्यापारियाें का आराेप है कि यहां हुडा फिर से बूथ सेल करना चाहती है। उनकी मांग है कि उनके सीवरेज पानी की निकासी का प्रबंध किया जाए। या फिर हुडा सीवरेज लाइन के लिए पांच से छह फीट की जगह छाेड़े।

हुडा प्रशासक से बात करूंगा : मेयर

व्यापारियाें से मिलने गया था। प्राथमिक जानकारी के हिसाब से व्यापारी अपनी जगह ठीक लग रहे हैं। फिलहाल इस बारे में अधिकारियाें से बात नहीं की है। साेमवार काे हुडा प्रशासक से बात करूंगा काेई समाधान निकलवाया जाएगा।'' - गाैतम सरदाना, मेयर।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशिवराज ने आगर के गो-अभयारण्य में पूजा की, 3 घोषणाएं करेंगे; गायों को लेकर रिसर्च सेंटर भी बनेगा - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें