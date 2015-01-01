पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:जीजेयू में आठ महीने बाद लगी क्लासेज, कैंपस में पहले दिन कम नजर आए स्टूडेंट्स, हॉस्टल में 21 ब्वॉयज और गर्ल्स हॉस्टल में 50 छात्राएं पहुंचीं

हिसार
जीजेयू में अप्लाईड साइकोलॉजी डिपार्टमेंट में पीएचडी स्कॉलर की एंट्री से पहले थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते हुए।
  • क्लासेज से पहले स्टूडेंट्स की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग और सैनेटाइजिंग का रखा ध्यान, पहले दिन हर क्लास में करीब 7 से 10 स्टूडेंट्स की स्ट्रेंथ ही देखने को मिली

आठ महीने बाद वहीं पुराना क्लास रूम। कैंपस की हरियाली और दोस्तों का सुहावना साथ। लेक्चर के बाद चाय की चुस्कियों का स्वाद। कुछ ऐसी ही रौनक जीजेयू में मंगलवार को देखने काे मिली। दरअसल, 17 नवंबर से यूनिवर्सिटी में फर्स्ट फेज की क्लासिस शुरू हुईं। यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने स्टूडेंट्स को निगेटिव कोविड-19 रिपोर्ट के साथ कैंपस में एंट्री दी। हालांकि मंगलवार को क्लास लगने की घोषणा के बाद कम स्टूडेंट्स ही पहुंचे।

डिप्टी चीफ वार्डन विकास वर्मा ने बताया कि ब्यॉयज हॉस्टल में 21 लड़के पहुंचे। तो गर्ल्स हास्टल में करीब 50 छात्राओं ने एंट्री ली। पहले दिन यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन के शेड्यूल के अनुसार ही फेज वन के स्टूडेंट्स को क्लासेज लगाने की अनुमति दी गई। यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने एक क्लास के लिए केवल 15 स्टूडेंट्स ही अलाउड किए। क्लास में एंट्री से पहले स्टूडेंट्स की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग पर खास ध्यान दिया। हर स्टूडेंट के लिए मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य है। पहले दिन हर क्लास में करीब 7 से 10 स्टूडेंट्स की स्ट्रेंथ ही देखने को मिली।

यूनिवर्सिटी स्टूडेंट्स में से कुछ हॉस्टलर्स ने बताया कि केवल 20 दिन के लिए उनसे हाॅस्टल की पूरे एक महीने की फीस वसूली जा रही है। 20 दिन बाद दूसरे फेज के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए हॉस्टल खाली करना होगा, इस वजह से वो हॉस्टल में रुकने को लेकर असमंजस में हैं। वहीं कुछ बाहर के स्टूडेंट्स भी इसी वजह से हॉस्टल आने से कतरा रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही कोविड-19 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट करवाने को लेकर भी स्टूडेंट्स ने जीजेयू प्रशासन से ही टेस्ट करवाने की मांग की।

स्टूडेंट्स की सभी दलीलों को डिप्टी चीफ वार्डन विकास वर्मा ने यह कहते हुए खारिज कर दिया कि यूनिवर्सिटी को फेज वाइज यूजीसी गाइडलाइन्स के अनुसार ही खोला गया है। पहले फेज में आ रहे स्टूडेंट्स से किसी तरह की नाजायज फीस नहीं ली जा रही, उनसे केवल एक महीने की फीस ही चार्ज की जा रही है, जोकि 506 रुपये प्रति स्टूडेंट है, वहीं पीएचडी स्कॉलर्स को बीच में भी बुलाया जा सकता है, इसी वजह से स्कॉलर्स से प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से फीस ली जा सकती है। ये स्टूडेंट्स अब फरवरी के बाद ही बुलाए जाएंगे। इन सब चीजों को ध्यान में रखकर ही चार्ज फिक्स किया गया है।

स्टूडेंट्स री-अपीअर एग्जाम को ऑनलाइन करवाने की मांग पर वीसी से मिले

यूनिवर्सिटी खुलने के पहले ही दिन कई डिपार्टमेंट्स के स्टूडेंट्स री-अपीअर एग्जाम को ऑनलाइन करवाने की मांग पर वीसी से मिलने पहुंचे। स्टूडेंट्स ने कहा कि बहुत से स्टूडेंट्स दूसरे शहरों से भी आते हैं। अब जब यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से ऑफलाइन री-अपीअर एग्जाम करवाए जा रहे हैं तो ऐेसे में दूसरे शहरों से आने वाले स्टूडेंट्स को भारी दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वीसी प्रो.टंकेश्वर कुमार ने कहा कि यूजीसी की गाइडलाइन्स के अनुसार हम री-अपीअर एग्जाम्स को ऑनलाइन नहीं ऑर्गेनाइज किया जा सकता। ऑनलाइन एग्जाम ऑर्गेनाइज करवाने की गाइडलाइन केवल फाइनल ईयर स्टूडेंट्स के लिए ही आई थी। अब जब यूनिवर्सिटी खोल दी गई है ऐसे में इस बारे में सोचा भी नहीं जा सकता।

