ऑनलाइन खरीदारी में बरतें सावधानी:अनजान लिंक पर क्लिक करने से खाते में सेंध लगा सकते हैं साइबर ठग

हिसार11 मिनट पहले
साइबर अपराधी ठगी के नए तरीके अपना रहे हैं। जालसाज प्रमुख कंपनियों के नाम से मिलती-जुलती वेबसाइट बनाकर लोगों को गुमराह कर रहे हैं। इनके निशाने पर ऑनलाइन खरीदारी करने वाले लोग हैं। हिसार पुलिस ने साइबर ठगाें से बचने के लिए अनजान लिंक पर क्लिक नहीं करने तथा बैंक खाते के बारे में किसी काे भी जानकारी नहीं देने की अपील की है।

पुलिस के अनुसार जालसाज क्यूआर कोड (क्विक रिस्पांस कोड) लिंक के जरिये बैंक खाते हैंक करने लगे हैं। जालसाज ओएलएक्स और फ्लिपकार्ट समेत अन्य वेबसाइट पर खरीदारी करने वालों को झांसे में ले रहे हैं। इस दौरान वह क्रय-विक्रय की बात फाइनल कर ऑनलाइन पेमेंट की बात कहते हैं। इसके लिए लोगों को नम्बर पर एक लिंक भेजकर क्लिक करने की कहते हैं तो ठग लोगो के मोबाइल फोन का क्यूआर कोड स्कैन कर खाते में रकम पार कर दे रहे हैं। पिछले पांच साल में साइबर अपराध तेजी से बढ़ रहा है।

पहले खुद को बैंककर्मी बताकर लोगों से खाते की जानकारी लेकर ठगी की जाती थी। उसके बाद ठगों ने कार्ड क्लोनिंग शुरू की। अब तो एटीएम कार्ड लोगों की जेब में रहता है और रकम निकाल ली जाती है। एसपी बलवान सिंह राणा का कहना है कि साइबर ठगाें से बचने के लिए सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। अनजान लाेगाें के बहकावे में लाेगाें काे आने से बचना चाहिए।

साॅफ्टवेयर डाउनलोड करते समय बरतें सावधानी

  • स्किमर का पता लगाना आसान है। एटीएम मशीन का उपयोग करने से पहले एटीएम मशीन की अच्छी तरह से जांच कर लें। मशीन पर कार्ड रीडर वाला सेक्शन सामान्य से ज्यादा उभरा लग सकता है। ऐसा उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ के कारण होता है। अगर एटीएम पर की-पैड निकला हुआ प्रतीत हो, तो उसकी जांच करें, यह नकली हो सकता है। अगर मशीन पर कार्ड रीडर ढीला लगा हुआ हो तो उस मशीन का इस्तेमाल करने से बचें।
  • जब भी एटीएम पिन को दर्ज करें तो ढक लें। एटीएम मशीन का प्रयोग करते समय ध्यान रखें कि बूथ के अन्दर कोई अंजान व्यक्ति न हो। अगर व्यक्ति हो तो उसे तुरंत बाहर जाने के लिए कहे तथा उसके बाहर जाने के बाद ही ट्रांजेक्शन करें।
  • बैंक ट्रांजेक्शन की तुरंत जानकारी के लिए एसएमएस अपडेट की सुविधा का इस्तेमाल करें। अगर आपके कार्ड से कोई संदेहास्पद लेन-देन होता है तो आपको तुरंत इसकी जानकारी हो जाएगी। अगर आपको साथ धोखाधड़ी होती है तो इसकी सूचना तुरंत अपने बैंक व पुलिस को दें।
  • मोबाइल या कंप्यूटर पर आए अंजान लिंक पर क्लिक न करें।
  • किसी भी अंजान व्यक्ति के साथ बैंक खाता, एटीएम कार्ड, क्रेडिट कार्ड आदि से संबंधित जानकारी साझा न करें।
  • किसी भी अंजान व्यक्ति के साथ ओटीपी, पासवर्ड, पिन नम्बर आदि साझा ने करें।
  • मोबाइल फोन या कंप्यूटर में साॅफ्टवेयर डाउनलोड करते समय सतर्कता बरतें।
