  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Hisar
  CM Flying And Food Safety Department Team Raided Two Places, Sent Four Samples Of Indigenous Ghee, Mawa paneer For Investigation.

त्याेहारी सीजन में सख्ती:सीएम फ्लाइंग और खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग टीम ने दो जगह की छापेमारी, देशी घी, मावा-पनीर के चार सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिना लाइसेंस चल रहे थे रसगुल्ला प्लांट और मिल्क सेंटर
  • फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर बोले-सभी काे एक सप्ताह का समय दिया

त्याेहारी सीजन में मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थ बेचने वालाें के खिलाफ खाद्य विभाग टीम ने अभियान चलाया है। सीएम फ्लाइंग और खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी डाॅ. अरविंदर जीत सिंह के नेतृत्व में टीम ने गुरुवार काे कई जगहों पर छापामारी की। बरवाला के बाद अब हिसार में सैकड़ों किलो मिठाई को नष्ट करवाया गया है। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी अरविंदर जीत सिंह ने बताया कि सीएम फ्लाइंग की सूचना पर उनकी टीम के सदस्याें के साथ आजाद नगर स्थित सालासर मिष्ठान भंडार एवं रसगुल्ला प्लांट में छापामारी की गई।

जांच के दाैरान पाया कि खुले में ही रसगुल्ले और गुलाब जामुन बनाए जा रही थे। रसगुल्ले और गुलाब जामुन में कुछ कीट पतंगाें के अलावा मिट्टी भी गिरी थी। जिस पर 308 किलो गुलाब जामुन और 306 किलो रसगुल्लों काे नष्ट कराया गया। साथ ही यहां से देशी घी के दाे अलग-अलग नमूने लिए गए।

इसके बाद टीम कैमरी रोड स्थित आदर्श मिल्क सेंटर पर पहुंची। यहां से मावा और पनीर के एक-एक नमूने लिए गए। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी ने बताया कि जांच में पाया कि प्लांट और सेंटर संचालकों के पास वैध लाइसेंस नहीं था। सभी काे एक सप्ताह का समय दिया गया। बताया कि त्योहार के मद्देनजर आगे भी छापामारी अभियान जारी रहेगा। लाेगाें से भी मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थाें की बिक्री करने वालाें की सूचना देने की अपील की है। गौरतलब है कि बुधवार को बरवाला में 900 किलो रसगुल्लों को नष्ट कराया था।

खरीदारी से पहले ये जरूर देखें

  • पैकिंग की तारीख और उपभाेग की अवधि।
  • किसके द्वारा पैक किया, निर्माता का नाम और पता।
  • खाद्य सामग्री का विवरण।
  • भरोसेमंद जगह से ही खरीदारी करें।

जानिए क्या है प्रावधान

विभाग के अधिकारी पहले दुकानदारों काे खाद्य सुरक्षा मानक अधिनियम के प्रावधानों का अनुपालन कराने के लिए प्रेरित करते हैं। अनुपालन नहीं करने पर चालान करने का प्रावधान है। इसके अतिरिक्त गुणवत्ता में खराबी की शिकायत मिलने पर सैंपल भरा जाता है। जिसे परीक्षण के लिए प्रयाेगशाला में भेजा जाता है। सैंपल अगर फेल पाया जाता है ताे काेर्ट में चालान भेजा जाता है। प्रमाणित हाेने पर छह माह से आजीवन कारावास तक की सजा का प्रावधान है। इसके अतिरिक्त मिस ब्रांड और अधाेमानक पाए जाने पर एडीसी की अदालत में मुकदमा चलाया जाता है। इसमें तीन से लेकर पांच लाख रुपये तक के जुर्माने का प्रावधान है।

