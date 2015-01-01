पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेदर अपडेट:शीत लहर से बढ़ी ठंड, रात में पारा 2.2 डिग्री पहुंचा, सामान्य से 3.4 डिग्री कम

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
सुबह धुंध छायी। खेतों में सरसों के पत्तों पर गिरी ओस। फोटो: रॉकी कुमार
  • दाे दिन उत्तर-पश्चिमी ठंडी हवाएं चलने और काेहरे के आसार

पहाड़ाें में बर्फबारी हाेने और उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवाएं चलने से जिले में तीसरे दिन भी शीत लहर चली। शीत लहर चलने के कारण लाेगाें ने ठिठुरन महसूस की। बुधवार काे न्यूनतम तापमान 2.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। जाेकि सामान्य से 3.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम रहा। मंगलवार को न्यूनतम पारा 2.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था।

पिछले तीन दिन से लगातार शीत लहर के कारण जिले में ठंड बढ़ी है। बुधवार सुबह के समय ठंड अधिक हाेने के कारण लाेग भी घराें में दुबके रहे। हालांकि दाेपहर के समय धूप निकलने पर लाेगाें काे ठंड से कुछ राहत मिली। मगर शाम काे फिर से तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई।

एचएयू के माैसम विभाग के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. मदन खिचड़ ने बताया कि बुधवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 14.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया जाे सामान्य से 7.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम रहा। माैसम वैज्ञानिकाें के मुताबिक आने वाले दाे दिनाें में घना काेहरा छाया रह सकता है। उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवाएं चलने के कारण ठंड भी बढ़ेगी। इसके कारण तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जा सकती है।

