पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • Committees Will Make Village to village To Speed Up The Farmers' Organization, Will Keep All The Tails Free Of The District

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश में अन्नदाता:किसान संगठन आंदाेलन तेज करने को गांव-गांव बनाएंगे कमेटियां, जिले के चारों टाेल फ्री रखेंगे

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिसार | चिकनवास गांव से आगे लांधड़ी टोल के पास कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में धरने पर बैठे किसान। किसान नेता विजय पूनिया, महावीर पूनिया, हंसराज जाैहर, धर्मपाल लाेहचब, विनाेद माल, विनाेद खासा, सतवीर ढूढी, बबलू गाेदारा, सुरेंद्र गाेदारा, संतराे लाेहचब, ममता आदि धरने पर माैजूद रहीं। - Dainik Bhaskar
हिसार | चिकनवास गांव से आगे लांधड़ी टोल के पास कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में धरने पर बैठे किसान। किसान नेता विजय पूनिया, महावीर पूनिया, हंसराज जाैहर, धर्मपाल लाेहचब, विनाेद माल, विनाेद खासा, सतवीर ढूढी, बबलू गाेदारा, सुरेंद्र गाेदारा, संतराे लाेहचब, ममता आदि धरने पर माैजूद रहीं।
  • जाट धर्मशाला में बैठक कर टोल नाकों पर किसानों और महिलाओं की भागीदारी बढ़ाने का फैसला
  • तैयारियां, आंदोलन के लिए कई गांवों में शुक्रवार को हुई पंचायतें, जत्थे दिल्ली गए, ग्रामीण बोले-अब नहीं हटेंगे पीछे

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसान संगठनाें ने आंदाेलन तेज करने का फैसला किया है। किसान शनिवार 30 जनवरी काे महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर सभी टाेल पर उपवास रखेंगे। जब तक किसानों का आंदोलन रहेगा, तब तक जिले के चारों टोल फ्री रखे जाएंगे। यह निर्णय अखिल भारतीय किसान मजदूर समन्वय समिति की बैठक में लिया गया। किसान यूनियन के महासचिव दिलबाग सिंह हुड्डा की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई।

सतबीर सिंह गढवाल ने कहा कि टोल फ्री के साथ हर गांव से हर रोज भारी संख्या में किसान व महिलाएं टोल पर पहुंचेंगे। रात को टोल पर हर गांव से दो आदमी उपस्थित रहेंगे। हर गांव से पांच ट्रैक्टर दिल्ली व शाहजाहपुर बॉर्डर पर कूच करेंगे और आपातकाल के लिए हर गांव से दस ट्रैक्टर तैयार रहेंगे।

समिति के संयोजक सत्यवीर पूनिया ने कहा कि जिले में हाेने वाले सरकारी कार्यक्रमाें में सांसद और भाजपा-जजपा विधायकाें का काले झंडे दिखाकर विरोध किया जाएगा। किसान नेता दलजीत पंघाल ने कहा कि उनका धरना मुख्यमंत्री भी नहीं उठा सकते। वहीं शुक्रवार को डाटा, घिराय, बधावड़, बिठमड़ा, पाबड़ा, लितानी, भैणी अकबरपुर, चमारखेड़ा, सातरोड, ज्ञानपुरा, नारनौंद, राजथल समेत कई गांवों में किसान आंदोलन को लेकर पंचायतें हुईं। डाटा महापंचायत में फैसला लिया कि 100 ट्रैक्टरों का शनिवार को काफिला निकलेगा।

बाडो पट्टी टोल - किसानों का धरना जारी, कई संगठन समर्थन देने पहुंचे

बरवाला| बाडो पट्टी टोल पर किसान मजदूर संघर्ष समिति का धरना 36वें दिन जारी रहा। इस दौरान ऐलान किया गया कि आंदोलन को और तेज किया जाएगा। किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि जब तक सरकार कानून वापस नहीं लेती तब तक किसान- मजदूरों का शांतिप्रिय और अनुशासित आंदोलन चलता रहेगा।

वहीं 30 जनवरी को महात्मा गांधी की पुण्य तिथि के मौके पर टोल पर मौजूद लोग उपवास रखेंगे। धरनारत लोगों को समर्थन देने वालों में इनेलो के जिला प्रधान सतबीर सिसाय, उकलाना हलका के प्रधान कलीराम खेदड़, बलवान सुंडा, राजेश सरसौद, भूपेंद्र गंगवा, सरदानंद राजली, ताराचंद नैन खेदड़, सज्जन गैबीपुर, मंगत बूरा, विजेंद्र पंघाल, कुलदीप भ्याण, सुखबीर, राम निवास, अमरीक पूनिया, एडवोकेट राजेश श्योकंद आदि मौजूद रहे।

रामायण टोल: दिनभर लगी रही किसानों की गहमागहमी किसानों की दो टूक, जब तक आंदोलन तब तक डटेंगे

हांसी| रामायण टोल प्लाजा पर पूरे दिन किसानों की अच्छी गहमागहमी रही। मय्यड़ के अलावा खरड़, खोखा, देपल, ढंढेरी, रामायण के किसान टोल प्लाजा पर जुटे। किसान नेताओं ने स्पष्ट कर दिया कि टोल से हटने का कोई इरादा नहीं है। जब तक आंदोलन रहेगा, तब तक टोल फ्री रखा जाएगा। किसानों ने इस दौरान बैठक का आयोजन कर रविवार को उपवास रखने का फैसला किया। उपवास के लिए महिलाओं को भी आमंत्रित किया गया। जोगिंद्र सिंह, कुलदीप खरड़, जोगेंद्र मय्यड़ अशोक रामायण, रघुवीर सिंह सहित कई किसान नेता मौजूद थे।

चौधरीवास टोल - हर गांव से धरने पर पहुंचे लोग, बोले-दमनकारी नीति पर किसानों में रोष

बालसमंद| चौधरीवास टोल प्लाजा पर टोल फ्री धरने की शुक्रवार को संयुक्त अध्यक्षता मांगेराम गेट व बलवीर सिंह बिश्नोई ने की। किसान नेता सुभाष कौशिक व सोमबीर पिलानिया ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार की किसान आंदोलन के प्रति दमनकारी नीति को लेकर किसानों में रोष है। किसान मजदूर समन्वय समिति के वरिष्ठ सदस्य शमशेर सिंह नंबरदार ने कहा कि 30 जनवरी को महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर जिले के सभी टोल नाकों पर सैकड़ों किसान मजदूर केंद्र सरकार की दमनकारी नीति के खिलाफ एवं दिल्ली में हुई शर्मनाक घटना पर अफसोस जताते हुए दिनभर अनशन पर बैठेंगे।

इस मौके पर किसान नेता ज्ञानी राम देवा, सुरजीत सिंह, कृष्ण गावड़, बलवान बागड़ी, राजवीर संधू, ईश्वर सिंह श्योराण, उमराव सिंह, ओमप्रकाश सूरा, सतपाल काजला, कांग्रेस नेता अनिल मान, रणधीर सिंह पनिहार, राजकुमार, कर्मचारी नेता दलबीर किरमारा, रमेश सैनी, महिला समिति से शकुंतला जाखड़, दिनेश सिवाच, सुमेर सांगवान, सत्यवान मौजूद थे।

लांधड़ी टाेल- 2 को किसान रैली, 15 सदस्यीय कमेटी बनाई

अग्राेहा| लांधड़ी टाेल प्लाजा पर शुक्रवार काे लांधड़ी, चिकनवास, अग्राेहा, सिवानी अासपास के अनेक गांवाें से किसान पहुंचे। किरमारा गांव में दाे लाख रुपए चंदा जुटा कर दिल्ली जाने वाले किसानाें अाैर टाेल पर बैठे किसानाें की व्यवस्था के लिए साैंपे गए। यहां शनिवार काे किसान उपवास पर बैठेंगे। किसानाें ने फैसला लिया कि 2 फरवरी काे लांधड़ी टाेल पर किसान रैली की जाएगी। इसमें हिसार व फतेहाबाद के किसान शामिल हाेंगे। इस दाैरान 15 सदस्यीय कमेटी का गठन भी किया जाएगा।

सभी टाेल पर किसानाें का आज रहेगा उपवास

रात को हर गांव से 2-2 लोग रहेंगे टोल नाकों पर

हर गांव से 5 ट्रैक्टर करेंगे दिल्ली कूच, 10 स्टैंड बाय में

इधर, गांव-गांव पंचायतें

बधावड़ से रोज 1 ट्रैक्टर जाएगा दिल्ली, दो तंबू टिकरी पर लगेंगे

सुलखनी, बधावड़ गांव में महापंचायत में फैसला लिया कि ग्रामीण चंदा देंगे। जब तक दिल्ली में आंदोलन जारी रहेगा तब तक गांव के दो तंबू टिकरी बॉर्डर पर लगे रहेंगे। हर एक ट्रैक्टर रोज बाडो पट्टी टोल पर जाएगा। पंचायत में जितेंद्र, संजय बूरा, पुनीत, नौजवान सभा प्रधान अशोक बूरा, महेंद्र सिंह, हवा सिंह, चंदन राम, संदीप कुमार आदि गांव के बड़े बुजुर्ग व पंचायत सरपंच सत्यवान सरोहा मौजूद थे।

घिराय में रिटायर्ड मास्टर जयपाल बूरा की अध्यक्षता में बाबा श्याम मंदिर में महापंचायत में ग्रामीणों ने निर्णय लिया कि हर घर से एक व्यक्ति आंदोलन में शामिल होगा। शुक्रवार को करीब डेढ़ सौ ट्रैक्टरों का काफिला दिल्ली रवाना।

धान्सू से शुक्रवार सुबह किसान ट्रैक्टर ट्राली में दिल्ली रवाना हुए। सुलखनी से नरेश लोहान, बलजीत राणा, मंजीत सिंह, छोटू सांगा सहित कई किसान दिल्ली रवाना हुए।

सतरोल खाप की पंचायत आज

नारनौंद, राजथल से किसान राशन लेकर ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों में दिल्ली रवाना हुए। किसान जोगिंदर मान, कृष्ण, रामफल मान, जयभगवान, प्रवीण कुमार ने कहा- कृषि कानन रद्द हो। 12 खाप से भी किसान ट्रैक्टरों में सवार होकर दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुए। सतरोल खाप के संयोजक मास्टर फूल कुमार पेटवाड़ ने बताया कि सतरोल खाप की महापंचायत शनिवार को नारनौंद की बड़ी चौपाल में आयोजित की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser