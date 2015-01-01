पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम:कांग्रेस समर्थित पार्षद दीवान ने बीजेपी की ज्योति महाजन का नाम किया प्रपाेज, फार्म लेने उठीं, फिर बाेलीं-चुनाव नहीं लड़ना

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिसार | अनिल मानी सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और जयबीर गुर्जर के डिप्टी मेयर बनने के बाद एक दूसरे को ताली देते नजर आए।फोटो: रॉकी कुमार
  • सर्वसम्मति से अनिल सैनी सीनियर और जयबीर गुर्जर बने डिप्टी मेयर
  • हाॅल में विधायक ने मेयर काे धीरे से कहा - मिट्टी पलीत करवा दी

डीसी ऑफिस के जिला सभागार में मंगलवार काे सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर के लिए अनिल मानी सैनी और डिप्टी मेयर पद पर जयबीर गुर्जर काे सर्वसम्मति से चुना गया। मीटिंग हाॅल में एक बार दाेनाें पदाें के नाम प्रपाेज हाेते ही बीजेपी के पार्षदों के बीच गुटबाजी शुरू हाे गई थी। हालांकि बाद में उन्हाेंने दबे सुर में सहमति दे दी। प

हली बार नगर निगम में तीनाें पदाें मेयर, सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के पदाें पर भाजपा उम्मीदवाराें की ताज पाेशी हुई है। वहीं पहली बार ऐसा भी हुआ है कि सालाें के बाद अग्रवाल समाज का काेई जनप्रतिनिधि निगम में बड़े पद वंचित रहा। बीजेपी ने शीर्ष पदाें काे देखते हुए सभी जातिगत आंकड़ाें के हिसाब से पंजाबी, बनिया व सैनी समाज तथा उसके बाद सबसे अधिक गुर्जर वाेटाें के हिसाब से भविष्य में हाेने वाले विधानसभा व लाेकसभा चुनाव काे लेकर इन दो नामाें की घाेषणा की।

हाईकमान के लिए दोनों नाम यूं बने पहली पसंद
भाजपा हाईकमान ने अपना हक अदा करते हुए अनिल मानी और जयबीर गुर्जर काे बताैर सीनियर व डिप्टी मेयर के पद इनाम के ताैर पर दिए। अनिल सैनी के भाई रवि सैनी हिसार से भाजपा की टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ चुके हैं व पार्टी में जिला प्रधान भी रहे हैं। इस बार वह चेयरमैनी और भाजपा जिला प्रधान पद की दाैड़ में भी थे। लेकिन पीछे रहे। अब छाेटे भाई काे बड़ी जिम्मेदारी साैंप कर पार्टी ने इनाम दिया है। वहीं जयबीर गुज्जर के बड़े भाई घाेलू गुर्जर नलवा हलका से भाजपा की टिकट पर ठाेस दावेदार थे। लोस और विस चुनाव में उन्हाेंने भाजपा उम्मीदवाराें के लिए पसीना भी बहाया था। इसलिए हिसार और नलवा का समीकरण बनाकर पार्टी ने जयबीर गुर्जर काे डिप्टी मेयर के पद पर विराजित किया।

निगम में पहली बार अग्रवाल समाज बड़े पद से दूर

हिसार नगर पालिका की बात करें ताे इसकी शुरुआत में स्वतंत्रता सेनानी लाला लाजपत राय अहम याेगदान था। आजादी के बाद बलदेव तायल पालिका प्रधान बने। बाबू सुखदेव अग्रवाल समेत अग्रवाल समाज से अनेक बड़े लाेग जनप्रतिनिधि के ताैर पर पालिका व परिषद में अहम प्रमुख याेगदान देते रहे। कुछ साल के बाद चुनाव हुए ताे रामभगत गुप्ता अग्रवाल समाज से प्रधान बने। इनके बाद कृष्ण सिंगला टीटू, हनुमान, यशवीर गाेयल भी प्रधान रहे। हिसार जब निगम बना ताे निगम की पहली महिला प्रधान अग्रवाल समाज से शकुंतला राजलीवाला शहर की पहली महापाैर यानि मेयर बनीं। उस समय सावित्री जिंदल शहर की विधायक थीं। तब कांग्रेस की सरकार थी।

भाजपा ने जातीय समीकरण साधे

भाजपा ने जातीय समीकरण भी साधने का काम किया है। सांसद से लेकर डिप्टी मेयर तक सभी अलग-अलग वर्गाें से आते हैं। लाेकसभा सांसद बृजेंद्र सिंह जाट समाज, विधायक कमल गुप्ता अग्रवाल समाज, मेयर गाैतम सरदाना पंजाबी समाज, अनिल मानी सैनी समाज और जयबीर गुर्जर समाज से आते हैं। हिसार विधानसभा में पंजाबी, अग्रवाल, सैनी और गुर्जर क्रमश: बड़े वाेटाें में आते हैं। निगम में इस पूरे राजनीतिक समीकरण काे बिठाने में पूर्व मंत्री और चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक मनीष ग्राेवर, डिप्टी स्पीकर रणवीर गंगवा, विधायक डाॅ. कमल गुप्ता, मेयर गाैतम सरदाना और भाजपा जिला प्रधान कैप्टन भूपेंद्र सिंह की भूमिका बड़ी अहम रही।

