पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निगम:निगम में माेबाइल नं. पर आईं शिकायतों में सबसे ज्यादा बिल्डिंग ब्रांच की पेंडिंग

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कमिश्नर बाेले-तीन दिन के भीतर हाे समाधान
  • माेबाइल नं. 8607237884 पर नगर निगम में शिकायत करा सकते हैं दर्ज

नगर निगम के माेबाइल नंबर पर भेजी जा रही शिकायताें की निगम कमिश्नर अशाेक गर्ग ने समीक्षा की। जब से शहरवासियाें के लिए नगर निगम ने माेबाइल नंबर जारी किया है, तभी से इस नंबर से लिंक साेशल साइट्स पर करीब 500 से ज्यादा शिकायत अा चुकी हैं।

सितंबर महीने से अब तक 45 से ज्यादा शिकायतें पेंडिंग हैं। इनमें सबसे अधिक शिकायतें बिल्डिंग ब्रांच की है पेंडिंग है।

अधिकारियाें ने बताया कि अकेले बिल्डिंग ब्रांच की 30 से अधिक शिकायतें पेंडिंग हैं। जिनमें अधिकतर अतिक्रणम की है। समीक्षा के दाैरान कमिश्नर ने अलग-अलग शाखाओं के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। निगम आयुक्त ने पेंडिंग पड़ी समस्याओं को दो से तीन दिन में समाधान करने के निर्देश दिए। वहीं उन्होंने कहा कि साेशल साइट्स के माध्यम से आनी वाली समस्याओं का समय पर समाधान किया जाये।

शिकायतकर्ता को साेशल साइट्स के माध्यम से प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट या स्टेटस बताएं। शहरवासी नगर निगम के माेबाइल नंबर 8607237884 पर अपनी शिकायत दर्ज करवा सकते हैं। बैठक में एक्सईएन एचके शर्मा, एक्सईएन जयवीर सिंह डूडी, एक्सईएन संदीप सिहाग, बीआई सुमित ढांडा व बीआई धर्मेंंद्र यादव मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें