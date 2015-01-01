पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

काठमंडी प्रकरण:निगम ने पांच दुकानों के आगे से कब्जे हटाए व्यापारी जेसीबी पर लटका, पुलिस ने हटाया

हिसार25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिसार | काठमंडी में नगर निगम की टीम की मौजूदगी में शेड तोड़ती जेसीबी मशीन।
  • दाेपहर काे काेर्ट ने 18 नवंबर तक दिया स्टे, निगम ने बीच में रोकी कार्रवाई

115 साल पुरानी काठमंडी में नगर निगम टीम पहली बार अतिक्रमण ताेड़ने पहुंची। नगर निगम अधिकारियाें और एक व्यापारी व उसके परिवार का करीब एक घंटे तक ड्रामा चला। टीम ने कार्रवाई ताे शुरू कर दी मगर उन्हें अतिक्रमण हटाने का काम बीच में ही राेकना पड़ा। मंडी व्यापारी ने जज विवेक गाेयल की काेर्ट में अंतरिम स्टे की अर्जी लगाई थी। इसी अर्जी पर काेर्ट ने निगम की कार्रवाई के दाैरान ही काम रुकवा दिया और पहले जब तक सुनवाई न हाे तब तक कार्रवाई राेकने के माैखिक आदेश जारी कर दिए।

मंडी में विराेध करने वाला व्यापारी जेसीबी के सामने खड़ा हाे गया। जब उसकी दुकान के सामने अतिक्रमण ताेड़ना शुरू किया ताे वह जेसीबी पर लटक गया। परिवार के अन्य लाेग भी जेसीबी के पास आकर खड़े हाे गए। पुलिस टीम ने उन्हें हटाया। पुलिस फाेर्स के साथ ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट की माैजूदगी में टीम ने 5 दुकानाें के शेड व अतिक्रमण ताेड़ा। करीब डेढ़ घंटे तक कार्रवाई चली। दोपहर करीब 1 बजकर 30 मिनट पर स्टे के ऑर्डर जारी कर दिए। इसके बाद कार्रवाई राेक दी। अब इस मामले में 18 नवंबर काे सुनवाई हाेगी।

यूं चली कार्रवाई, एक फाेन काॅल आते ही टीम की रुक गई कार्रवाई

नगर निगम टीम काे मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे कार्रवाई शुरू करनी थी। निगम अधिकारियाें का तर्क है कि उन्हें पुलिस फाेर्स देरी से मिली। इसके चलते ही करीब पाैने दस बजे निगम की टीम दलबल के साथ काठमंडी पहुंची। टीम के पहुंचने के साथ ही पहले व्यापारियाें काे चेतावनी दी कि व्यापारी अपना सामान शेड के नीचे से हटा लें और बिजली का स्विच काट दें, ताकि काेई हादसा न हाे। करीब साढ़े दस बजे टीम ने एक काेने से अतिक्रमण ताेड़ना शुरू कर दिया।

एक व्यापारी ने इसका विराेध शुरू कर दिया। व्यापारी जेसीबी के सामने खड़ा हाे गया और कहा कि अतिक्रमण नहीं ताेड़ने दूंगा चाहे मुझे मरना पड़े। व्यापारी जेसीबी पर लटक गया। पुलिस टीम ने उसे माैके से हटाया। इसी दाैरान ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट के पास एडवाेकेट की काॅल आई। एडवाेकेट ने कहा कि काेर्ट के आदेश हैं कि अभी बहस चल रही है जब तक बहस पूरी ना हाे तब तक एक घंटे के लिए कार्रवाई राेकी जाए। जबकि लिखित में टीम के पास काेई ऑर्डर नहीं पहुंचे। टीम इसके बावजूद आदेश का इंतजार करती रही। बहस पूरी हाेने के बाद फैसला रिजर्व रखा गया और करीब डेढ़ बजे काेर्ट ने 18 नवंबर तक स्टे के ऑर्डर कर दिए। इस दाैरान एक्सईएन एचके शर्मा, एमई प्रवीण वर्मा, बीआई सुमित ढांडा, तहबाजारी इंचार्ज सुरेंद्र वर्मा, सुरेंद्र शर्मा और तहबाजारी टीम मौजूद रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें