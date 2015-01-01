पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैकेंसी पर स्टे:सीआर लॉ कॉलेज में लाइब्रेरियन समेत 5 पदों पर नियुक्ति के मामले में कोर्ट ने लगाई रोक

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
सीआर लॉ कॉलेज (फाइल फोटो)
  • नोटिस भेज कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल व सचिव समेत अन्य अधिकारियों से मांगा गया था जवाब
  • स्पष्ट किया- एडहॉक कमेटी के पास नहीं नियुक्ति की पॉवर

जाट एजुकेशनल सोसायटी हिसार की प्रबंध समिति द्वारा सीआर लॉ कॉलेज में लाइब्रेरियन, स्वीपर सहित 5 पदों पर नई नियुक्ति के लिए निकाले गई वेकेंसी के खिलाफ कोर्ट पहुंचे मामले में शुक्रवार को फैसला सुनाया गया। सिविल जज गगनदीप गोयल की कोर्ट ने इन वेकेंसी पर स्टे लगाते हुए इस भर्ती प्रक्रिया को रोकने के आदेश दिए। साथ ही यह भी कहा कि एडहॉक कमेटी के पास ये नियुक्तियां करवाने की पावर नहीं है।

अधिवक्ता योगेश सिहाग ने बताया कि इस मामले को सेक्टर 13 निवासी एवं शिक्षण संस्थान के आजीवन सदस्य कुलवंत रापड़िया एंव कुलदीप बालावास ने कोर्ट में भर्ती प्रक्रिया को रोकने के लिए याचिका दाखिल की थी। वहीं जीजेयू प्रबंधन को पत्र लिख शिकायत थंभू सिंह ने भी इस मामले को उठाया। वे इस समिति के महासचिव पद पर निर्वाचित रहे हैं। दोनों पक्षों के अधिवक्ताओं की बहस के बाद कोर्ट ने नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया रद्द करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

लॉकडाउन समाप्त होने तक एडहॉक कमेटी के रूप में कार्य करने की अनुमति दी गई है

एजुकेशन सोसाइटी द्वारा कहा गया कि कोरोना महामारी के कारण समिति के चुनाव निर्धारित समय पर नहीं हो पाए। जिसकी वजह से रजिस्ट्रार जनरल सोसाइटी हरियाणा के पत्रानुसार वर्तमान कार्यकारिणी को लॉकडाउन समाप्त होने तक एडहॉक कमेटी के रूप में कार्य करने की अनुमति प्रदान की गई। साथ ही यह भी निर्देश दिए गए कि यह एडहॉक प्रबंध कमेटी कोई भी बड़ा वित्तीय फैसला नहीं ले सकती। प्रधान सतपाल सिंह ने अपने निजी स्वार्थों के चलते ऐसा नहीं किया और वह अवैध तरीके से अपने चेहतों को नियुक्त करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

जीजेयू प्रशासन ने भी मामले को बताया गलत

जीजेयू प्रशासन की ओर से एडवोकेट अभिषेक अग्रवाल द्वारा तर्क पेश किए गए। जिसमें ये कहा गया कि सोसाइटी के पास वीसी व रजिस्ट्रार की परमिशन के बिना किसी भी तरह की नियुक्ति करने की पावर नही है। यदि संस्थान किसी भी नई पोस्ट के लिए वेकैंसी निकालती है तो वीसी व रजिस्ट्रार की परमिशन लेनी जरूरी है।

