व्यापार में इजाफा:गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज मैदान में फड़ और स्टॉल पर उमड़ी ग्राहकों की भीड़, मेयर ने किया निरीक्षण

हिसार29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुराना गवर्नमेंट काॅलेज मैदान में फड़ बाजार का निरीक्षण करते हुए मेयर गाैतम सरदाना।
  • व्यापारी बाेले-निगम का प्रयास सराहनीय, संडे मार्केट लगाने पर भी विचार

गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज मैदान में पहली बार नगर निगम प्रशासन ने फड़ व स्टॉल लगवाई है। शहरवासी बड़े स्तर पर खरीदारी करने के लिए गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज मैदान में पहुंच रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को भारी भीड़ यहां देखने को मिली और मेयर गौतम सरदाना भी व्यापारियों से मिलने पहुंचे। व्यापारियों ने मेयर के सामने मैदान में स्टॉल व फड़ लगवाने की खुशी जाहिर की और उनके प्रयासों की सराहना की। मेयर ने व्यापारियों काे आश्वासन दिया कि भविष्य में व्यापारियों के लिए और बेहतर व्यवस्था और अवसर पैदा किए जाएंगे। जिससे की छोटे, फूटकर व मझले व्यापारियों के व्यापार में इजाफा हो।

मेयर ने व्यापारियों की संडे मार्केट लगाने को लेकर राय भी जानी। व्यापारियों ने संडे मार्केट लगाने को एक बेहतरीन कदम बताते हुए कहा कि यदि ऐसा होता है ताे सभी व्यापारियों का सहयोग उन्हें मिलेगा। व्यापारियों ने खुशी जताई कि संडे मार्केट लगाने की योजना बनाई जा रही है।

मेयर ने शहरवासियों से अपील की कि बाजारों में अव्यवस्था का माहौल न पैदा हो। ऐसे में गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज मैदान में शहरवासी दीपावली पर खरीदारी करें और फड़ व स्टॉल लगाने वाले व्यापारियों का उत्साह बढ़ाएं। चीफ इंजीनियर रामजीलाल ने कहा कि बाजारों में व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए नगर निगम प्रशासन ने गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज मैदान में स्टॉल व फड़ लगाने के लिए व्यवस्था करने का बीड़ा उठाया था। प्रशासन की यह मेहनत सफल रही और व्यापारियों को प्रशासन को सहयोग मिल रहा है। इस अवसर पर एसआई राजेश घणघस, एएसआई कपिल, क्लर्क सुरेंद्र शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।

