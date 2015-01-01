पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:डेयरी प्लाजा की 65 में से 47 दुकानें 20 करोड़ में बिकीं 25 नंबर दुकान की बोली 64.66 लाख सबसे ज्यादा लगी

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
निगम की डेयरी शिफ्टिंग की नगर निगम कार्यालय में बोली देते हुए।
  • 18 कॉमर्शियल दुकानें बचीं हैं जिनकी जल्द होगी बोली, खुली बोली ने पिछली बार का भी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा

नगर निगम में डेयरी प्लाजा की दुकानों के लिए मंगलवार को दोबारा ऑक्शन हुई। ओपन ऑक्शन में 65 में से 47 दुकानें करीब 20 करोड़ रुपए में बिकीं। नगर निगम परिसर में उप निगम आयुक्त की अगुवाई में डेयरी प्रोजेक्ट की कॉमर्शियल दुकानों को लेकर हुई खुली बोली ने पिछली खुली बोली का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया। 65 दुकानों में से 23 दुकानों की बोली पूर्व में की जा चुकी थी। 22 एससीओ यानि शॉप कम ऑफिस जो 155 वर्ग गज व चारा मंडी की 20 दुकानों जो 111 वर्ग गज की है, उनकी बोली मंगलवार को हुई।

22 एससीओ में से 18 एससीओ की बोली हुई और 20 में 7 चारा मंडी की दुकानों की बोली हुई है। एससीओ का 2350000 रुपये रिजर्व प्राइज व चारा मंडी की दुकानों का 11 लाख 50000 रखा गया। 25 नम्बर एससीओ 64 लाख 66000 की सबसे ऊंची बोली लगी। वहीं चारा मंडी की सबसे ऊंची बोली दुकान नम्बर 20 की 31 लाख 31000 लगी।

बोली की वीडियोग्राफी करवाई गई है। जो दुकानें रह गई हैं उनकी और डेयरी की प्लाॅटों की जल्द ही बोली करवाई जाएगी। नगर निगम में उप निगम आयुक्त डॉ. प्रदीप हुड्डा की अगुवाई में दुकानों की बोली हुई। इस दौरान एक्सईएन एचके शर्मा, एक्सईएन संदीप सिहाग, एमई सुनील लाम्बा, अकाउंट ऑफिसर विक्रम लोरा व बलजीत सिंह, एलओ प्रवीण बैनीवाल व सुपरिंटेंडेंट धर्मपाल भाम्भू सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

डेयरी प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर शहरवासियों में भारी उत्साह है। यही उत्साह मंगलवार को दुकानों की बोली में देखने को मिला है। शहरवासियों का इसी प्रकार सहयोग मिलता रहा तो जल्द ही प्रोजेक्ट शुरू हो जाएगा।'' - अशोक गर्ग, आयुक्त, नगर निगम।

