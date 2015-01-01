पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैमरी रोड पर 40 अवैध दुकानों का मामला:डीसी ने पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारियों से मांगा जवाब-आखिर जमीन पर कब्जा कैसे हो गया

हिसार3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीसी डॉ. प्रियंका सोनी

कैमरी रोड स्थित नहर के निकट करोड़ों की सरकारी जमीन पर 40 लोगों द्वारा अवैध कब्जा कर पूरा बाजार बनाए जाने का मामला सामने आने के बाद प्रशासन सकते में आ गया है। प्रकरण को गंभीरता से लेते हुए डीसी डॉ. प्रियंका सोनी ने पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारियों ने जवाब मांगा कि आखिर कब्जा कैसे हो गया। इधर, कैमरी रोड स्थित सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जे का मामला सामने आने का बाद पीडब्ल्यूडी भी जाग गया है।

विभाग ने शहर में कहां-कहां पीडब्ल्यूडी की जमीन हैं और उसकी क्या स्थिति हैं पता कराकर डी-मार्केशन कराए जाने का फैसला लिया है। भास्कर की पड़ताल में सामने आया कि आया कि कैमरी रोड पर नहर से रेलवे क्राॅसिंग पूर्वी साइड में सरकारी जमीन पर एक के बाद एक करके अवैध तरीके से 40 दुकानों खड़ी कर दी गई। प्रकरण को जिला प्रशासन ने गंभीरता से लिया। इस पर डीसी डाॅ. प्रियंका सोनी ने पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारियों से जवाब मांगा है। उन्हें कहा गया कि अवगत कराएं जमीन पर कब्जा कैसे हो गया।

इसके लिए जिम्मेदार कौन। इसके बाद पीडब्ल्यूडी एंड बीएंडआर में खलबली मची हुई है। विभाग के अधिकारी रिपोर्ट तैयार करने में जुटे हैं। कैमरी रोड पर नहर से रेलवे क्रॉसिंग तक एक दो नहीं बल्कि एक मैरिज पैलेस की पार्किंग सहित 40 से अधिक लोगों ने पक्की दुकानें बनाकर खड़ी कर दीं। अफसरों के सामने ही पिछले 20 साल से यह बाजार संचालित हो रहा है। विभाग के अफसर यह कहकर पल्ला झाड़ रहे हैं कि उनकी जानकारी में नहीं आया।

दुकानदारों में रही खलबली : कैमरी रोड स्थित दुकानों के अवैध होने का मामला सामने आने के बाद दुकानदारों में खलबली रही। सोमवार कोे कई दुकानें बंद रहीं। कुछ दुकानदारों ने आगे की रणनीति के लिए आपस में मीटिंग भी की।

मंगलवार को होगी मीटिंग

पीडब्ल्यूडी एंड बीएंडआर के अधिकारियों ने इसको लेकर मंगलवार को मीटिंग बुलाई है। इसमें तय होगा कि शहर में कहां-कहां पीडब्ल्यूडी की जमीन हैं। उसकी क्या स्थिति हैं। पूरी डी-मार्केशन करायी जाएगी। इसमें रेवेन्यू विभाग का भी सहयोग लिया जाएगा, ताकि यदि कहीं कब्जा है तो उस पर एक्शन लिया जाएगा। रही बात कैमरी रोड के पास 40 लोगों द्वारा किए कब्जे का तो यह काफी पुराना है। अधिकारियों की जानकारी नहीं है। लेकिन अब इस पर संज्ञान लिया जा रहा है।

-एनके तौमर, सुपरिंटेंडेंट इंजीनियर, पीडब्ल्यूडी एंड बीएंडआर।

