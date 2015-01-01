पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिर-मुंह पर चोट के निशान:बगला मोड़ के पास गड्‌ढे में पलटी ई-रिक्शा में मिला शव, भैंस व्यापारियों पर हत्या का आरोप

हिसार44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छोटा भाई बोला- राजेश 5 दिन से व्यापारियों को लेकर गांवों में जाता था

सिरसा रोड स्थित बगला मोड़ के पास गड्‌ढे में पलटी ई-रिक्शा में 40 वर्षीय चालक राजेश का शव मिला है। इसके सिर व मुंह पर चोट के निशान मिले हैं। मृतक के भाई दिनेश ने 2 अज्ञात भैंस व्यापारियों पर हत्या का आरोप लगाया है। इस मामले में सदर थाना पुलिस ने धारा 302 के तहत केस दर्ज करके सिविल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

पुलिस काे उत्तर प्रदेश स्थित हाथरस के गांव चित्रपुर हाल ढाणी श्यामलाल में रहने वाले दिनेश ने बताया कि मेरा भाई राजेश शादीशुदा था। उसकी एक बेटी है। करीब 9 साल से हम चार भाई ढाणी श्यामलाल में किराये के मकान में रहते हैं। भाई राजेश ई-रिक्शा चलाता था। सुबह के वक्त काम पर जाने से पहले सभी भाई मिलकर चाय पीते थे।

8 नवंबर की सुबह करीब साढ़े 6 बजे चाय पीते हुए भाई राजेश ने बताया था कि दो भैंस व्यापारी हैं। उन्हें न्योली गांव में लेकर जाना है। पिछले पांच दिन से 600 रुपये प्रतिदिन किराये पर ई-रिक्शा काे बुक करके आसपास के गांव में आते-जाते हैं। इसके बाद वह चला गया था। दिनेश ने बताया कि भाई शाम को घर लौट आता था। पर, रविवार को ऐसा नहीं हुआ। मेरे पास राजेश की पत्नी का फोन आया था। उसने बताया कि राजेश लौटे नहीं हैं। इसके बाद हम तीन भाई राजेश की तलाश में इधर-उधर निकल गए थे।

उसका फोन भी बंद आ रहा था। वह कहीं नहीं मिला। सोमवार सुबह करीब 9 बजे भाई की तलाश में न्यौली गांव की तरफ जा रहा था। जब बगला मोड़ के पास पहुंचा तो गड्‌ढे में ई-रिक्शा पलटी मिली। पास जाकर देखा तो उसमें भाई राजेश का शव था। सिर व मुंह पर चोटों के निशान थे। पास ही ईंट मिली थी, उस पर खून भी लगा हुआ था। इससे ही वार करके 2 भैंस व्यापारियों पर हत्या का शक है। उनका पता लगाकर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए।

