कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना से 16 वर्षीय लड़की की मौत, सबसे कम उम्र में मौत का पहला मामला

हिसार33 मिनट पहले
सेक्टर 14 के गेट पर सैंपल लेती हेल्थ टीम।
  • पिछले दिनों संक्रमण से हुई चार मौतों का आंकड़ा अब कोविड पोर्टल पर हुआ अपडेट

कोरोना संक्रमित 16 वर्षीय लड़की की मृत्यु हुई है। यह सबसे कम उम्र में मौत होने का पहला मामला है। खेड़ी बर्की गांव में रहने वाली मृतका की डेथ समरी रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ है। यह मधुमेह से ग्रस्त थी। लंग्स में पानी भर गया था और सिर की नस फट गई थी। संक्रमित होने पर चार दिसंबर को अस्पताल में दाखिल हुई थी और 10 दिसंबर को दम तोड़ा है।

तबीयत में सुधार नहीं होने पर वेंटिलेटर पर थी लेकिन जान नहीं बच सकी। बता दें कि इससे पहले 20 से 30 साल तक की उम्र के संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। हालांकि इस बीच अच्छी बात यह कि शुक्रवार को कोरोना से एक भी मृत्यु नहीं हुई है। बीते दिनों जान गंवाने वाले चार रोगियों का आंकड़ा पोर्टल पर अपडेट हुआ है।

इनमें उक्त लड़की के अलावा ढंढूर के 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, मॉडल टाउन की 56 वर्षीय महिला, कैमरी रोड वासी 87 वर्षीय वृद्धा शामिल है। सभी पहले से गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त होने के चलते बीमारियाें को हरा नहीं पाए। वेंटिलेटर पर रहें मगर नहीं बच सके। ऐसे में बेशक, कोरोना संक्रमित रोगी कम मिल रहे हैं लेकिन इससे होने वाली मौत का आंकड़ा बढ़ता जा रहा है। विशेषकर, गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त रोगी व बुजुर्ग खुद को कोरोना से बचाकर रहें।

कई जगह सैंपलिंग के लिए कैंप लगाए

आईडीएसपी इंचार्ज डॉ. जया गोयल ने बताया कि कोरोना सैंपलिंग को बढ़ाया है। शहर में जिंदल चौक, सेक्टर 14 और क्लॉथ मार्केट सहित अन्य चौराहों पर हेल्थ टीम ने लोगों की कोविड जांच के लिए सैंपल लिए। हेल्थ इंस्पेक्टर सुखबीर सिंह की देखरेख में कोरोना कैंप का आयोजन हुआ। डॉ. राकेश कुमार, एलटी अमित कुमार, एमपीएचडब्ल्यू सतीश कुमार, सुनील कुमार, अमित कुमार, सुरेश कुमार, रविंद्र कुमार, अनिल कुमार, संदीप कुमार के साथ पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर कृष्ण कुमार सहित अन्य ने सैंपलिंग स्थल पर व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग दिया।

