दुकानदार जिले सिंह की हत्या का मामला:हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर बरवाला और हिसार में धरना-प्रदर्शन

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
धरने पर बैठे ग्रामीणों से बातचीत करते एसपी बलवान सिंह राणा।

ढाणी गारण के जिले सिंह की हत्या करने वाले आराेपियाें की दूसरे दिन भी गिरफ्तारी नहीं हाेने के विराेध में सिविल अस्पताल में दूसरे दिन भी परिजनाें ने धरना दिया। देर शाम पुलिस प्रशासन ने शव का काेराेना टेस्ट कराने की बात कही। जिस पर धरना दे रहे लाेग बिफर गए। गुस्साए लाेगाें ने हंगामा किया।

उधर बरवाला में परिजनों व ग्रामीणों ने रेलवे पुल के पास धरना दिया। मौके पर पहुंचे एसपी ने परिजनों को समझाया। परिजनों ने कहा कि शव उन्हें सौंपा जाए। वे शव के साथ ही धरना देंगे। इधर, मृतक पक्ष के लाेगाें का कहना था कि जब अन्य शवाें का काेराेना टेस्ट नहीं कराया ताे फिर हत्या के मामले में जिले सिंह का काेराेना टेस्ट क्याें? मामले की सूचना पाते ही डीएसपी अशाेक कुमार और जाेगिंद्र शर्मा भी माैके पर पहुंचे।

जल्द आराेपियाें काे पकड़ने का आश्वासन दिया। लाेगाें की डीएसपी से भी नाेकझाेंक हुई। हालांकि शव शनिवार की सुबह परिजनाें काे साैंपा जाएगा। सूत्राें के अनुसार मृतक की काेराेना रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव आई है।दूसरे दिन धरने के दाैरान जय भीम आर्मी के चेयरमैन संजय चौहान ने कहा कि इस मामले में पुलिस प्रशासन व जिला प्रशासन मूक दर्शक बना हुआ है और परिजनों की जायज मांगों की अनदेखी की जा रही है। हत्या के आरोपियों के नाम व पते देने के बावजूद आरोपी खुले घूम रहे हैं जिन्हें तुरंत गिरफ्तार किया जाना चाहिए।

संजय चौहान ने कहा कि परिजनों की हत्यारोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने तक शव का दाह संस्कार नहीं करवाने, 25 लाख रुपये सहायता राशि, एक सरकारी नौकरी व झूठे केस में जेल में बंद परिजनों की रिहाई की मांगें जायज हैं जिन्हें प्रशासन जल्द से जल्द पूरा करें। धरने पर मुख्य रूप से भगाना कांड संघर्ष समिति से सतीश काजला, राजेंद्र कामिया, हनुमान वर्मा, कृष्ण, हनुमान प्रसाद प्रिंसिपल लाडवा, महावीर प्रजापति माैजूद रहे। मृतक के बेटे श्यामसुंदर का कहना है कि उसके पिता की हत्या के बाद परिवार पूरी तरह से दहशत में है।

