लापरवाही:काेराेना काल में बाजारों में भीड़ और जाम बढ़ा रहे मुश्किल

हिसार41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिसार | पुरानी सब्जी मंडी पुल पर लगा जाम।
  • सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर नहीं दिख रही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग

शहर में 2 गंभीर समस्या पनप चुकी हैं। एक तो जाम और दूसरा कोरोना। शहर की लाइफ लाइन कहलाने वाली मुख्य दिल्ली रोड जाम से त्रस्त है। ऐसा कोई चौक या स्टॉपेज नहीं, जहां जाम न लगता हो। इसके साथ ही शहर में कोरोना के सबसे ज्यादा रोगी मिल रहे हैं। फिर भी लोग बिना मास्क पहने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना किए बगैर बाजारों व अन्य सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर आ-जा रहे हैं।

बता दें कि इन दोनों ही ज्वलंत समस्याओं से शहर में ईंधन खपत बढ़ने के साथ प्रदूषण भी फैल रहा है। वहीं, संक्रमण से जिंदगियां गंवानी पड़ रही हैं और अपनों से दूर रहकर इलाज करवाना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में जाम की समस्या का समाधान आमजन के अलावा मुख्य रूप से पुलिस व प्रशासन की जिम्मेदारी है मगर कोरोना संक्रमण पर नियंत्रण का जिम्मा नागरिकों का बनता है। जाम की समस्या दूर करने के लिए अतिक्रमण काे हटाना होगा। ऑन रोड पार्किंग पर पूरी तरह प्रतिबंध लगाना होगा।

चौराहों पर पुलिसकर्मी जागरूक करते दिखे

कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क ही मुख्य उपायों में से एक है। ऐसे में लोगों को जागरूक करने व बिना मास्क पहने लोगों के चालान काटने के लिए पुलिस कर्मी अलर्ट दिखे। शहर के प्रमुख चौराहों से लेकर शॉपिंग काॅम्प्लेक्स, बाजारों व भीड़भाड़ वाले अन्य सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर पुलिस कर्मियों ने चालान काटे। लोगों को महामारी से बचने के लिए बचाव एवं रोकथाम की जानकारी दी। अगर तबीयत खराब है तो बिना देरी किए इलाज के लिए अस्पताल जरूर जाएं।

