सावधानी:हाेम आइसाेलेशन में हैं ताे नजरअंदाज ना करें ये 7 लक्षण, चिकित्सीय मदद लेने में देरी बन सकती है जान पर खतरा

हिसार4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जिले में करीब 800 से अधिक लाेग हाेम आइसाेलेशन में हैं। अगर आप काेराेना संक्रमित हैं और हाेम आइसाेलेशन में हैं ताे सांस फूलने, सीने में दर्द, सहित सात लक्षणाें के दिखने पर सतर्क हाे जाएं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी हाेम आइसाेलेशन में रह रहे लाेगाें काे सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दे रहे हैं। सीएमओ डाॅ. रत्ना भारती और काेविड के नाेडल अधिकारी डाॅ. सुभाष खतरेजा ने यह सलाह दी है कि जब काेविड कमांड सेंटर से काॅल आए ताे अपनी सेहत के बारे में सही जानकारी उपलब्ध कराएं।

इसमें किसी भी तरह की लापरवाही खुद पर और परिजनाें पर भारी पड़ सकती है। इसलिए हाेम आइसाेलेशन वाले लाेगाें काे सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। हाेम आइसाेलेशन का विकल्प चिकित्सक के परामर्श और रैपिड रिस्पांस टीम की सहमति से अपनाना चाहिए। वरिष्ठ नागरिकाें और राेगियाें काे इसी अनुमति नहीं है।

इन 7 लक्षणाें का रखें ध्यान

  • सांस लेने में कठिनाई हाे
  • शरीर में ऑक्सीजन लेवल कम हाेने लगे
  • सीने में लगातार दर्द और भारीपन महसूस हाे
  • मानसिक भ्रम की स्थिति
  • बाेलने में असमर्थता हाे
  • चेहरे या किसी अन्य अंग में अत्यधिक कमजाेरी हाे
  • हाेठाें या चेहरे पर नीलापन नजर आएं
  • डाॅक्टर की परामर्श जरूर लें
