  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Hisar
  • Dr. Poonia's Video Went Viral, Saying The Airport Was Built In 2018, How Many Ships Flew, Eight Ventilators Did Not Move

कंट्रोवर्सी:डाॅ. पूनिया की वीडियो वायरल, कह रहे हवाई अड्डा 2018 में बन गया था, जहाज कितने उड़े, आठ वेंटिलेटर तो चले नहीं

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डाॅ. रमेश पूनिया (फाइल फोटो)
  • जीव वैज्ञानिक की वायरल वीडियो पर सीएमओ ने बैठाई जांच

सिविल अस्पताल के जीव वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. रमेश पूनिया का एक वीडियो साेशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ है। इसमें डॉ. पूनिया सिस्टम पर कई सवाल खड़े करते सुनाई रहे हैं। कह रहे कि हवाई अड्डा 2018 में बन गया लेकिन जहाज कितने उड़े। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सभी आठ वेंटिलेटर तो चले नहीं, जहाज क्या उड़ेंगे। हांसी में वेंटिलेटर चालू हाेता ताे पिछले दिनों तड़प-तड़प कर मरे एक मरीज की जान बच सकती थी।

वीडियो वायरल हाेने के बाद प्रशासन ने इसे गंभीरता से लिया। सीएमओ ने सरकार और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की छवि खराब करने की बात कहते हुए पांच सदस्यीय जांच कमेटी बैठा दी है। 30 अक्टूबर तक जांच रिपोर्ट साैंपने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही कहा कि सभी आठ वेंटिलेटर चालू हालत में हैं।

वीडियाे में यह कहते दिखाई दे रहे जीव वैज्ञानिक

दाे साल पहले 2018 में भी एयरपोर्ट बना था। कितने जहाज उड़े। हर किसी काे पता है। हम काेराेना में पिछले करीब आठ माह से लगे हुए हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास आठ वेंटिलेटर अभी तक चालू नहीं हाे सके हैं। काेई सुध लेने वाला नहीं है। हांसी में पेंशेंट की तड़प-तड़प कर मौत हो गई। उसकी बेटा रोता रहा लेकिन उसकी किसी ने नहीं सुनी।

आज तक उसकी जांच नहीं हाे पाई। उसके लिए काैन जिम्मेदार था? वेंटिलेटर चालू हाेता ताे मरीज की जान बच सकती थी। डाॅक्टराें में जज्बा नहीं था। सरकारी अस्पतालाें में बुनियादी सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाए। काेराेना संक्रमित आने के बाद नेता ताे प्राइवेट अस्पतालाें में उपचार करा लेते हैं मगर गरीब नहीं करा पाते। क्याेंकि प्राइवेट अस्पताल में 15 हजार रुपये तक का खर्चा आता है। जिसे गरीब वहन नहीं कर सकता। नेता सरकारी अस्पतालों में जाए तो व्यवस्था में सुधार हो।

30 तक मांगी जांच रिपोर्ट

सीएमओ रत्ना भारती ने नागरिक अस्पताल के पीएमओ पत्र भेजा है। जिसमें कहा कि रमेश पूनिया बायाेलाॅजिस्ट का साेशल मीडिया पर हाल ही में एक वीडियो वायरल है। इसमें स्वास्थ्य विभाग हिसार द्वारा वेंटिलेटर्स के उपयाेग न करने पर सवाल उठाए गए हैं। जाेकि एक गंभीर मामला है तथा इससे सरकार व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की छवि खराब हाेती है। इस मामले की जांच के लिए कमेटी गठित की जाती है। पांच सदस्यीय जांच कमेटी में पीएमओ, उप सिविल सर्जन, उप सिविल सर्जन आईडीएसपी, वरिष्ठ चिकित्साधिकारी गायनी डॉ. अनीता बंसल, वरिष्ठ चिकित्साधिकारी डाॅ. धर्मेंद्र संधीर शामिल रहेंगे। 30 अक्टूबर तक जांच रिपोर्ट साैंपनी है। सीएमओ ने दावा किया कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सभी वेंटिलेटर चालू अवस्था में है।

