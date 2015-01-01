पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महामारी का कहर:कोरोना से आठ और मौतें, इनमें 22 वर्षीय युवक भी जो अब तक हुईं मौतों में सबसे कम उम्र का

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

कोरोना का कहर जारी है। मंगलवार को जारी कोविड रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार जिले में 268 नये रोगी मिले हैं। 8 और संक्रमितों की जान गई है। इनमें 6 शहरी और 2 ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोग शामिल हैं, जिनमें अभी तक कोरोना से जिले में हुई मौतों में सबसे कम उम्र का 22 वर्षीय युवक भी। मृतकों में छह की उम्र 60 प्लस तो एक अधेड़ उम्र का शामिल है।

सभी क्रॉनिक डिसीज से ग्रस्त थे, जिसके कारण कोरोना के बाद शरीर के अंदरूनी विभिन्न अंगों ने धीरे-धीरे काम करना छोड़ दिया था। किसी काे शुगर, दिल राेग, किडनी फेल्योर सहित अन्य गंभीर बीमारियां थीं। 6 रोगी वेंटीलेटर पर थे, जबकि एक ब्रॉट डेड हुआ था। एक रोगी ऑक्सीजन बेड पर था। कोरोना से दम तोड़ने वाले रोगियों का आंकड़ा 189 तक पहुंच गया है।

8 मृतकों में 22 वर्षीय युवक वासी नलवा, 65 वर्षीय महिला वासी सेक्टर 9-11, 75 वर्षीय महिला वासी ठंडी सड़क, 54 वर्षीय व्यक्ति वासी बरवाला रोड एरिया, 82 वर्षीय वृद्ध वासी कृष्णा नगर, 65 वर्षीय महिला वासी अग्रोहा, 75 वर्षीय व्यक्ति वासी प्रेम नगर और 68 वर्षीय व्यक्ति वासी न्यू मॉडल टाउन एक्सटेंशन शामिल है। वर्तमान स्थिति यह है कि कोरोना के 13541 कुल राेगी मिल चुके हैं जबकि 11451 रोगी स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।

मंगलवार को 268 नये रोगी मिले, आप संभलिए.. मास्क पहनें, हाथ धोते रहें

आईडीएसपी इंचार्ज के अनुसार एसडीएम वासी एचबीसी सिरसा रोड, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के चीफ मैनेजर वासी सेक्टर 16-17, कैशियर वासी फ्रैंड्स काॅलोनी व कर्मी वासी सेक्टर 13, असि. प्रोफेसर वासी बिश्नोई काॅलोनी, रि. एचएयू कर्मी वासी बालसमंद रोड एरिया, आर्मी कैंट में कांस्टेबल सहित 6, कैनरा बैंक में अफसर वासी शिव नगर मिलगेट, आईटीआई में इंस्ट्रक्टर वासी विद्युत नगर, रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय में मैसेंजर वासी शिव काॅलोनी, बिल्डिंग कांट्रेक्टर वासी सेक्टर 13, लेक्चरर वासी पटेल नगर, डिजाइनर वासी सेक्टर 14, 2 टीचर वासी सेक्टर 13, मैट्रो फार्मा का मैनेजर वासी सेक्टर 13, डॉक्टर वासी सेक्टर 13, एक्सिस बैंक में कर्मचारी वासी सेक्टर 16-17, सुपरिंटेंडेंट इंजीनियर वासी सेक्टर 15, अग्रोहा मेडिकल का स्टाफ वासी ऋषि नगर, डाॅक्टर वासी दड़ौली रोड मंडी आदमपुर, स्टेनोग्राफर वासी फार्म काॅलोनी और स्टेनोग्राफर वासी जवाहर नगर पीली कोठी, एचएयू कर्मी वासी ओल्ड एचएयू कैंपस, असि. एचएयू, एचएयू में मैसेंजर वासी न्यू महावीर काॅलोनी, यूएचसी में लैब टैक्निशियन वासी उत्तम नगर, एमबीबीएस इंटर्न वासी एमएएमसी अग्रोहा, दो आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर वासी बाड्‌डो पट्‌टी, हांसी में नियुक्त कांस्टेबल वासी पुलिस लाइन हिसार, बैंक कर्मी वासी मॉडल टाउन, सेंट्रल जेल वन में बंदी सहित अन्य संक्रमित मिले हैं। जिले में 268 नये रोगी मिले हैं। विभाग ने सबकी कॉन्टेक्ट हिस्ट्री जुटानी शुरू कर दी है।

नवंबर महीने में पॉजिटिविटी रेट अभी तक 26.3% पर पहुंचा

नवंबर माह के 17 दिन बीत चुके हैं और अभी 13 दिन बाकी हैं। जिस तरह नये संक्रमितों व मृतकों का आंकड़ा तेजी से बढ़ रहा है, उससे आशंका है कि पिछले सभी महीनों में आए कुल केसों व मृतकों का रिकॉर्ड टूट सकता है। मई माह में पॉजिटिविटी रेट 0.6 फीसद था और 88 केस सामने आए थे। जून माह में 1.1 फीसद और 144 केस, जुलाई माह में 5.2 फीसद और 707 केस, अगस्त माह में 10.2 फीसद और 1383 केस, सितंबर माह में 28.5 फीसद और 3865, अक्टूबर माह में 28 फीसद और 3792, नवंबर माह में अभी तक 26.4 फीसद और 3562 केस मिले चुके हैं। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए हाथ धोते रहें, मास्क पहनें और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना जरूर करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें