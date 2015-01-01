पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:नगर निगम की स्टॉलों का बिजली निगम टीम ने काटा कनेक्शन, जनरेटर के तार ले गए

हिसार31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पहले लगा था 69 केवीए का जनरेटर, विवाद के बाद 25 केवीए का जनरेटर और लगाया गया।
  • पुराना गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज मैदान में लगाई अस्थायी स्टॉलों पर नगर निगम ने स्ट्रीट लाइट कनेक्शन से ली थी सप्लाई
  • डीसी और नगर निगम कमिश्नर के हस्तक्षेप के बाद बैकफुट पर आए बिजली कर्मचारी

जिला प्रशासन के आदेशानुसार राजगुरु मार्केट में भीड़ कम करने के लिए नगर निगम ने इस बार पुराना गवर्नमेंट काॅलेज मैदान में अस्थायी स्टॉलें लगवाई हैं। इसके लिए यहां बिजली व्यवस्था की थी, मगर बिजली निगम स्टाफ ने स्टॉल मार्केट में पहुंचकर बिजली का कनेक्शन काट दिया। नगर निगम के स्टाफ ने बिजली निगम के अधिकारियाें काे खूब दुहाई दी मगर जेई अनिल बागड़ी नहीं मानें।

उन्हाेंने माैके से नगर निगम के जेई काे फाेन किया और कहा कि पांच मिनट में एलएल वन भर रहा हूं, आपका जनरेटर उखाड़कर ले जाऊंगा। इस पर जेई रामदिया शर्मा ने कहा कि प्रशासन के निर्देश पर काेराेना से बचाव के लिए यहां अस्थायी मार्केट तैयार की गई है। इसमें स्ट्रीट लाइट कनेक्शनाें से लाइट दी गई है। इन स्ट्रीट लाइटाें का कनेक्शन नगर निगम के मीटराें से है। ये बिजली चाेरी नहीं है। ये करना गलत है। प्रशासन का सहयाेग करें। इसके बावजूद बिजली निगम की टीम बाेर्ड, स्विच व जनरेटर के तार काटकर ले गई। टीम ने एलएल वन भर दी।

इस मामले के बाद नगर निगम व बिजली निगम के अधिकारियाें के बीच खींचतान शुरू हाे गई। नगर निगम स्टाफ ने मामले की सूचना निगम कमिश्नर अशाेक कुमार गर्ग काे दी। उन्हाेंने इसकाे लेकर पहले बिजली निगम एक्सईएन काे काॅल की मगर उन्हाेंने फाेन नहीं उठाया। बाद में उन्हाेंने डीसी डाॅ. प्रियंका साेनी से बात की। इसके बाद बिजली निगम के अधिकारी बैकफुट पर आए। देर रात तक अधिकारियाें व कर्मचारियाें के बीच मामले में समझौते के प्रयास चल रहे थे।

मीटर लगाने के लिए पहुंचे दूसरे जेई

मामला जब डीएचबीवीएन के उच्च अधिकारियाें के पास पहुंचा ताे दूसरे जेई अस्थायी मीटर लगाने के लिए पहुंचे। नगर निगम के अधिकारियाें ने उससे पहले ही पूरी मार्केट की लाइटें दूसरा और जनरेटर मंगवाकर उस पर लाेड डाल दिया। निगम अधिकारियाें ने कहा कि यहां पहले ही स्ट्रीट लाइट के मीटर लगे हुए हैं। अब और मीटर लगाने का क्या मतलब बनता है, क्याेंकि नगर निगम इन स्ट्रीट लाइटाें की बिजली का बिल भरता है। उन्हाेंने पहले मीटर लगाने वाली टीम काे वापस भेज दिया। इसके बाद दूसरे जेई अपने स्टाफ के साथ फिर मीटर लगाने के लिए पहुंचे और खुद की पाेल पर मीटर लगाकर वापस लाैट गए।

जनरेटर की तारें व अन्य सामान ले जाने वाले जेई के खिलाफ एफआईआर करवाने काे लेकर हमने अनुमति के लिए नाेटिंग चलाई है। उच्च अधिकारियाें के जैसे निर्देश हाेंगे उसी आधार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। रामदिया शर्मा, जेई, नगर निगम।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें