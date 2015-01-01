पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जी-8 मामला:कर्मचारी ने फर्जी रसीद जमा कराई बुक, सात और ऐसी रसीदें भी मिलीं जाे नकली बुक में नहीं

हिसार44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जेसी, सेक्शन ऑफिसर और ईओ ने जांच कर कमिश्नर को सौंपी रिपोर्ट

(राजेश सैनी) पिछले चार सालाें से अधिकारियाें द्वारा दबाए गए मामले की आखिरकार मंत्री के आदेश पर जांच हाे गई है। मेयर द्वारा मंत्री काे भेजी गई आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता की शिकायत पर सरकार की कार्रवाई के डर से अधिकारियाें ने जांच की है। जांच में चाैंकाने वाले खुलासे हुए हैं। ज्वाइंट कमिश्नर बैलिना, सेक्शन ऑफिसर विक्रम लाेरा व ईओ ने जांच कर कमिश्नर काे रिपोर्ट साैंपी है। ये जांच रिपाेर्ट कमिश्नर अशाेक गर्ग ने अर्बन लाेकल बाॅडीज के डायरेक्टर जनरल काे भेज दी है।

नगर निगम की जांच में सामने आया है कि कर्मचारी ने फर्जी जी-8 ही छपवा ली थी। ये फर्जी जी-8 नगर निगम कार्यालय में जमा करवा दी। जांच अधिकारियाें को असल जी-8 की 7 और रसीदें भी मिली हैं। अब जांच का विषय ये है कि दाेनाें जी-8 बुकलेट में कुल 200 रसीदें थी।

इनमें से करीब 13 रसीदाें का जांच के दाैरान रिकाॅर्ड मिल पाया है और बाकी 187 रसीदाें में कितनी अमाउंट थी इसका अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। जांच का विषय ये भी है कि इस तरह से फर्जी रसीद बुक छपवाकर कर्मचारी इन रसीदाें के माध्यम से कितने लाेगाें की अमाउंट जमा कराता रहा।

ये लिखा तीन सदस्यीय जांच रिपाेर्ट में, कमिश्नर ने रिपोर्ट मुख्यालय भेजी

1. कर्मचारी ने जी -8 नंबर 4449 काे खुद इश्यू किया जबकि यह अधिकारी के हस्ताक्षर के बाद हाेती है। 2. कर्मचारी ने इन रसीद पुस्तकों का उपयोग जानबूझकर और धोखे से किया है। जिसका उल्लेख जी-8 जारी करने वाले रजिस्टर में है। 3. कर्मचारी ने बयान में स्वीकार किया है कि उसने इन पुस्तिकाओं का उपयोग किया है। 4. आराेपी ने बयान में स्वीकारा कि तीन साल बाद नवंबर 2019 में धाेखाधड़ी उजागर हाेने के बाद 300 रुपये निगम में जमा करवाए हैं। जबकि यह राशि नियम के हिसाब से उसी दिन या अगले दिन जमा करानी थी। 5. पुस्तिका संख्या 4449 की रसीद संख्या 96 स्पष्ट रूप से उसकी धोखाधड़ी को दर्शाती है जो उसके द्वारा अपने हाथ से लिखी गई है। 6. निगम के सेक्शन ऑफिसर ने यह संपत्ति कर का रिकाॅर्ड साॅफ्टवेयर से प्राप्त किया। इन नई सात रसीदाें की राशि आज तक जमा नहीं की गई है। इन संपत्ति आईडी की मूल रसीदें संपत्ति के मालिक से ली जा सकती हैं। 7. जाे जी-8 जमा कराई गई हैं वे फर्जी हैं, असल जी-8 अभी तक जमा नहीं हाे पाई है। अगर असल जी-8 मिल जाती है ताे इसमें बड़ी राशि की धाेखाधड़ी की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। 8. यह भी संभव है कि उसने इन जी-8 बुक का उपयोग प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स के अलावा तहबाजारी में धाेखाधड़ी करने के लिए किया गया।

प्रिंटिंग प्रेस फर्म भी जांच के दायरे में

जांच में दाेषी पाए गए कर्मचारी ने किस प्रिंटिंग प्रेस से ये रसीदें छपवाईं। इसकी भी जांच की जाएगी। आखिर बिना उच्च अधिकारियाें के आदेश पत्र के कैसे सरकारी रसीद बुक कैसे छाप दी।

तहबाजारी में यूज करने का अंदेशा

जांच अधिकारियाें ने इस जांच में यह दर्शाया है कि आराेपी ने आरटीआई के लिए जारी की गई जी-8 हाउस टैक्स में यूज की। संभावना ये भी जताई जा रही है कि कहीं ये रसीदें तहबाजारी में न प्रयाेग की गई हाे।

