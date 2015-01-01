पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:फर्जी जी-8 छपवा नगर निगम में जमा करवाने के मामले में कर्मचारी सस्पेंड

हिसार36 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • गोअभयारण्य में ड्यूटी से हटाकर निगम में हाजिरी लगाने के निर्देश

नकली सरकारी रसीद बुक यानी जी-8 छपवा कर लोगों से पैसा वसूल कर सरकार के खजाने में जमा न करवाने के मामले में विभागीय जांच में आरोपी पाए गए कर्मचारी काे अधिकारियाें ने सस्पेंड कर दिया है। अधिकारियाें ने जांच के तुरंत बाद एक्शन लिया है। मामला उजागर हाेने के बाद निगम में हलचल रही। कार्रवाई के बाद कर्मचारी काे ढंढूर स्थित गोअभयारण्य में लगी ड्यूटी से हटा दिया है। अब कर्मचारी विकास काे निगम कार्यालय की स्थापना शाखा में हाजिरी लगाने के निर्देश जारी हुए हैं। बता दें कि पिछले चार साल में बार-बार शिकायत के बाद निगम अधिकारियाें ने अब कार्रवाई की है।

पहले भी बर्खास्त हाे चुका एक कर्मचारी

बता दें कि नगर निगम में ऐसा यह नया मामला नहीं है। इससे पहले वर्ष 2003-04 में भी हाउस टैक्स ब्रांच के एक कर्मचारी ने फर्जी जी-8 छपवाकर जनता से टैक्स का पैसा जमा करा लिया था। कर्मचारी ने खुद पर शक ना हाे इसके लिए हाेम डिलीवरी सिस्टम शुरू किया था। अगर किसी आम जन काे टैक्स जमा कराना हाेता ताे वे उसे फाेन कर देते थे। वह कर्मचारी अपनी साइकिल के साथ ही टंगे थैले में जी-8 रखता था। वहीं से वह रसीद बनाकर दे देता था। जब मामला खुला ताे तत्कालीन नगर पालिका अधिकारियाें उसे सस्पेंड कर दिया था।

यह था मामला

नगर निगम के अधिकारियों की जांच रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कर्मचारी विकास शर्मा पर आराेप है कि उसने फर्जी जी-8 छपवाकर निगम में जमा करवा दी। असल रसीद बुक जमा ही नहीं कराई। मामला तब उजागर हुअा जब आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता तिलक राज ने मामले की शिकायत की। ये शिकायत मेयर ने शहरी स्थानीय निकाय मंत्री अनिल विज काे दी। इसके बाद जांच हुई थी।

