फेस्ट सीजन:बाजारों में कहीं अतिक्रमण तो कहीं अवैध पार्किंग से अव्यवस्था, नतीजा जाम और भीड़

हिसार27 मिनट पहले
बाजारों में कोरोना को लेकर नियमों की पालना नजर नहीं आ रही है। ज्यादातर ग्राहक बिना मास्क लगाए शॉपिंग के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं।
  • नगर निगम 7 नवंबर से शुरू करेगा पार्किंग मगर बाजारों में रोज बढ़ रही खरीदारों की भीड़
  • राजगुरु मार्केट में न मास्क और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की हो रही पालना

फेस्टिवल सीजन में बाजारों में रौनक है। मंगलवार को भी खरीदारी के लिए अच्छी खासी भीड़ उमड़ी। अभी कोरोना काल चल रहा है। दो गज दूरी और मास्क के साथ सेफ शॉपिंग के इंतजाम जरूरी है। शहर के नागोरी गेट, पारिजात चौक और राजगुरु मार्केट समेत बड़े बाजारों में भीड़ और अव्यवस्था का आलम है। फेस्टिवल की खुशियों के लिए शॉपिंग करने पहुंच रहे ग्राहकों को कहीं अतिक्रमण तो कहीं अव्यवस्थित पार्किंग के कारण जाम झेलना पड़ रहा है।

ग्राहक बिना किसी परेशानी के बाजारों में आ-जा सकें, इसके लिए जाम से राहत दिलाने के लिए प्रशासन को पुख्ता इंतजाम करने की जरूरत है। अव्यवस्था से न केवल ग्राहक, बल्कि व्यापारी भी परेशान हैं। रास्ता दीजिए ग्राहक आ रहे हैं। ताकि बिना किसी अड़चन के खरीदारी कर सकें। व्यापारी भी चाहते हैं कि ग्राहक बिना किसी परेशानी के खरीदारी कर सकें, इसके इंतजाम हों।

काेराेना गाइडलाइन की नहीं दिखी परवाह, मास्क व साेशल डिस्टेसिंग नदारद

बाजाराें में त्याेहाराें के कारण सुबह से देर रात तक भीड़ उमड़ रही है। लेकिन ग्राहक और दुकानदार साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ाते देखे जा सकते हैं। दाे दिन से करवा चाैथ पर्व की तैयारियों को लेकर महिलाएं काफी संख्या में बाजाराें में आ रही हैं। बाजारों में साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग लगभग गायब देखा जा सकता है। प्रशासन की बार-बार अपील के बावजूद असर दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है।

सड़क पर मनमर्जी की पार्किंग, डम्मी, डिस्प्ले और स्टॉल

बाजार में मार्केट एसाेसिएशन ने ग्राहकाें की सुविधा के लिए जाे पार्किंग बनाई है, उसमें उनके खुद के वाहन भी पार्क हाेते हैं। दुकानाें के आगे बरामदाें और बरामदाें के आगे सड़क तक शाेरूम की डम्मी सजाकर रखी देखी जा सकती है। जब ग्राहकाें का बाजार में आने का समय शुरू हाेता है ताे उन्हें हालात बदतर मिलते हैं। पार्किंग पूरी तरह भरी मिलती है। तब सड़क के बीच या इधर-उधर अवैध पार्किंग शुरू हो जाती है। पैदल आने वाले ग्राहकाें का रास्ता सड़क तक लगी डम्मी बंद कर देती हैं। कुछ दुकानदार कहते हैं कि भीड़ और अव्यवस्था के कारण कई बार परेशान होकर लोग बड़े बाजार में आने से हिचकते हैं।

कार्रवाई शुरू हाेते ही आने लगती हैं सिफारिशें

बाजार में तैनात यातायात पुलिस और नगर निगम की तहबाजारी टीम जब कार्रवाई करने लगती है ताे सिफारिशें भी शुरू हाे जाती है। पुलिस दल बाजार में मास्क न पहनने वाले और वाहनाें के कागज न दिखाने पर चालान काटने की प्रक्रिया में लगती है। दुकानदार और ग्राहक दाेनाें ही उनसे ड्यूटी के दाैरान उलझ पड़ते हैं। वहीं तहबाजारी टीम द्वारा अवैध अतिक्रमण पर सख्त कार्रवाई भी दुकानदाराें काे पसंद नहीं आती।

बाजार में अभी अस्थायी पुलिस पोस्ट भी नहीं

  • राजगुरु मार्केट में दुकानें -460
  • सड़क की चाैड़ाई- 60 फुट
  • दुकानाें के आगे बरामदे- 8 फुट
  • राेज ग्राहक - करीब 25 हजार
  • छाेटे-बड़े वाहनाें की संख्या-5 हजार
  • स्थायी अथवा अस्थायी पुलिस पाेस्ट अभी तक नहीं बन पाई।
  • काॅस्मेटिक से जुड़ा सामान, गार्मेंटस, सूट-साड़ी, ज्वेलरी, क्राॅकरी, जूता चप्पल के अलावा रंगाई, बुनाई और घरेलू सामान की दुकानें यहां बनी हैं।
