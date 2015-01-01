पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Hisar
  Even After A Year, The Electricity Corporation Could Not Keep Pace With B&R, Despite The Tender, Did Not Turn Off The Road

हादसों का खतरा:एक साल बाद भी बीएंडआर के साथ तालमेल नहीं बना पाया बिजली निगम, टेंडर के बावजूद सड़क से नहीं हटे पोल

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तोशाम रोड पर फोरलेन रोड तैयार है। उसके बावजूद बिजली विभाग ने खंभे अभी तक नहीं हटाए।
  • चार बड़े प्रोजेक्ट पर काम लगभग पूरा होने के करीब, मगर रास्ते की अड़चनें अभी तक हटी नहीं, लोग हाे रहे परेशान

एक साल से ज्यादा समय बीतने के बाद भी बिजली निगम और बीएंडआर की कार्यप्रणाली में सही तालमेल न होने के कारण शहर के लोगों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है। बिजली निगम की लापरवाही के कारण शहर के चार बड़े प्रोजेक्ट पर काम लगभग पूरा होने के बाद भी सड़कों पर खड़े पोल नहीं हटाए गए हैं। जिसके कारण हादसों का खतरा बना रहता है।

यही नहीं पोल हटाने को लेकर बीएंडआर एक साल पहले बिजली निगम को टेंडर जारी कर चुका है। पोल न हटने की वजह से सड़कों पर आए दिन हादसे हो रहे हैं। बता दें कि बीएंडआर और एचएसबीपी की तरफ से शहर में करवाए जा रहे चार काम लगभग पूरे हो चुके हैं। मगर बिजली निगम की लापरवाही और आपसी तालमेल की कमी की वजह से रास्तों में खड़े बिजली के पोल आए दिन हादसों को खुला न्योता दे रहे हैं।

साउथ बाइपास से लेकर डाबड़ा तक

बीएंडआर द्वारा करीब पौने चार किलोमीटर लंबा फोरलेन रोड बनाया जाना है। यहां बिजली निगम सड़क पर खड़े पोल हटाने भूल गया है। जिनका खामियाजा सड़क से गुजर रहे लोगों को झेलना पड़ रहा है। लोगों का कहना है कि रोड की हालत इतनी खराब है कि बाइक 10 से 15 किमी प्रति घंटा की स्पीड में चलाना पड़ रहा है। जिस वजह से 5 किलोमीटर के रास्ते को भी तय करने में आधा घंटे का वक्त लग जाता है। यही नहीं गड्ढ़ों से वाहनों को भी नुकसान हो रहा है।

सूर्य नगर में आरओबी और आरयूबी प्रोजेक्ट

बीएंडआर के सूर्य नगर फाटक पर आरओबी और आरयूबी प्रोजेक्ट भी बिजली निगम की लापरवाही के कारण अटके हैं। बीएंडआर द्वारा बिजली निगम को जनवरी 2019 में सड़क पर खड़े पोल हटाने के लिए 8 लाख 15 हजार रूपए दिए जा चुके हैं। सूर्य नगर से जिंदल चौक तक 11 केवी लाइन को शिफ्ट करने के लिए 33 लाख व 33 केवी लाइन को शिफ्टिंग के लिए साढ़े 19 लाख रुपए दिए जा चुके हैं। बावजूद इसके न तो पोल हटाए और ना लाइन शिफ्ट की है।

डाबड़ा चौक से बालसमंद नहर तक फोरलेन

यहां बीएंडआर की तरफ से करीब सात करोड़ की लागत से सवा दो किलोमीटर लंबा फोरलेन बनाया जाना है। बता दें कि सेक्टर 9-11 से लेकर बाइपास तक करीब 30 पोल ऐसे हैं जिनकी तारें हटाई जा चुकी हैं। मगर बिजली निगम पोल सड़कों से हटाना भूल गया है। सड़क के बीचों-बीच खड़े पोल राहगीरों के लिए समस्या बने हैं। सड़क निर्माण न होने से बारिश में ज्यादा समस्या होती है।

पेमेंट देरी से आई, इसलिए काम में हो रही देरी : एसई

हम काम में लगे हुए है। बीएंडआर की तरफ से पैमेंट आने में देरी की वजह से काम में देरी हाे गई थी। अगले दस दिनाें में पाेल हटाने का लगभग काम पूरा हाे जाएगा। - राजेंद्र सभ्रवाल, एसई ऑपरेशन, बिजली निगम।

