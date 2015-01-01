पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंसरशीट की रैंडम चेकिंग:9वीं के पास छात्र को किया था फेल, 11वीं के 80 छात्रों का गलत आकलन

हिसार36 मिनट पहले
स्कूलों की मार्च में हुई नौवीं और ग्यारहवीं की परीक्षाओं की उत्तरपुस्तिका की चेकिंग में विभिन्न त्रुटियां मिली हैं। हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड ने सभी जिलों से एक-एक हजार रेंडम कॉपियां मंगवाई थीं। इसमें से 10 प्रतिशत कॉपियों की जांच बोर्ड ने पुन: करवाई। इसमें कक्षा 9 व 11 के विद्यार्थियों की आंसर शीट की चेकिंग में विभिन्न प्रकार की लापरवाही देखने को मिली।

जिस पर संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित 172 स्कूलों की लिस्ट शिक्षा बोर्ड ने जारी कर नोटिस भेजा है। इसमें कक्षा 11 की परीक्षा में त्रुटि पाए जाने वाले 96 व 9वीं कक्षा के लिए 76 स्कूलों के नाम शामिल हैं। बोर्ड की इस सूची में हिसार जिले के 4 स्कूल शामिल हैं। 11वीं की परीक्षा में कुल 80 विद्यार्थियों की आंसर शीट का अंकन गलत किया गया है। वहीं 9वीं में 51 विद्यार्थियों की शीट में यही गलतियां मिलीं। रेंडम चेकिंग में 9वीं कक्षा के एक विद्यार्थी को पास की बजाय फेल कर दिया गया। उत्तरपुस्तिका के अंकों के अनुसार वह परीक्षा में पास था।

40 विद्यार्थियों के अंकों के जोड़ में गलतियां

रैंडम सैंपलिंग में कुल 40 कॉपियों में अंकों के जोड़ में गलतियां पाई गईं। इन कॉपियों में 3 अकं तक बढ़ाए जाने के केस भी सामने आए हैं। जिसमें से 9वीं कक्षा के 24 व 11वीं कक्षा के 16 मामले शामिल हैं।

शिक्षा के स्तर को बढ़ाने के लिए कदम जरूरी

शिक्षा बोर्ड ने स्कूलों की सूची के साथ यह संदेश भी दिया कि बोर्ड द्वारा यह नियम शिक्षा के स्तर में सुधार के लिए किया गया है। इसलिए शिक्षकों व स्कूल प्रबंधन को इसका ख्याल रखना चाहिए कि वे बच्चों के भविष्य को देखते हुए इन लापरवाही को नजरअंदाज न कर इन्हें गंभीरता पूर्वक लें। बोर्ड द्वारा इस स्कूलों के विरुद्ध अनिवार्य कार्रवाई के लिए गोपनीय विभाग को जानकारी दी गई है।

