पुलिस की लापरवाही:चार्जशीट में भर दिया युवक का फर्जी एड्रेस और फोन नंबर, जमानत के बाद भी नहीं मिली रिहाई

हिसार
  

  • बेल बॉन्ड भरने के लिए न तो परिजन हैं और न कोई रिश्तेदार
  • गिरफ्तारी के समय पुलिस ने परिजनों को नहीं किया सूचित

पुलिस की एक लापरवाही आपराधिक वारदात के आरोप में पिछले सात माह से जेल बंद एक युवक पर भारी पड़ गई। पुलिस ने गिरफ्तारी के समय न तो युवक के परिजनों को सूचना दी, न ही सही एड्रेस भरा। वहीं अधिवक्ता का कहना है कि कोर्ट में दाखिल चार्जशीट में पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक का फर्जी एड्रेस भरकर दिया। जहां से युवक को जेल भेज दिया गया। अदालत के निर्देश पर लीगल एड मिली। अधिवक्ता ने एक माह पहले आरोपी की जमानत तो करा दी लेकिन कोर्ट में 35 हजार के बेल बॉन्ड दाखिल करने के लिए न तो कोई रिश्तेदार और न ही परिजन सामने आया। ऐसे में पुलिस की इस गफलत से युवक को रिहाई नहीं मिल रही है।

जेल बंद में आरोपी की प्रार्थना पर पैरवी कर रहे लीगल एड के अधिवक्ता करन सिंह तंवर ने बताया कि अर्बन एस्टेट थाना क्षेत्र में अप्रैल माह में जिंदल पुल के निकट एक युवक से 1 हजार रुपए छीनने के मामले में पुलिस ने आनन-फानन में अगले ही दिन एफआईआर में नाम न होने के बाद भी तीन युवकों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इनमें शहर की एक कॉलोनी निवासी राकेश, संदीप और एक नाबालिग था। पुलिस ने तीनों से क्रमश : 400 और 200, 200 रुपए बरामदगी दिखाई।

पुलिस ने दाखिल चार्जशीट में कहा कि संदीप ने 50 रुपए खर्च कर दिए थे। जबकि 200 रुपए पार्क में एक पेड़ के नीचे खड्डा खोदकर पाॅलीथिन में दबा दिए थे। जिन्हें पुलिस ने बरामद किया। हैरत तो इस बात की थी कि पुलिस ने संदीप के परिजनों को कोई सूचना नहीं दी। मनगढ़ंत एड्रेस और किसी अन्य का फोन नंबर लिखकर उसे कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से जेल भेज दिया। जब कोई परिजन सामने नहीं आया तो अदालत ने आरोपी की तरफ से जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की ओर से अधिवक्ता की तैनाती की।

दूसरे आरोपी को जमानत के बाद कोर्ट ने आरोपी संदीप की भी जमानत मंजूर की थी

अधिवक्ता करन सिंह तंवर ने बताया कि अदालत में उन्होंने आरोपी संदीप की पैरवी की। सिंतबर माह में आरोपी की जमानत अर्जी दाखिल की लेकिन लोअर कोर्ट ने उसे खारिज कर दिया। सेशन कोर्ट में जमानत अर्जी दाखिल करने के लिए रिश्तेदार या खुद की ओर से एफीडेविट जरूरी था लेकिन कोई रिश्तेदार या परिजन नहीं आया। अधिवक्ता ने बताया कि चार्जशीट में दर्ज एड्रेस और फोन पर कई बार पता कराया तो फर्जी निकला। इस दौरान एक अन्य आरोपी की जमानत होने के बाद अदालत ने अक्टूबर में आरोपी संदीप की जमानत मंजूर कर ली थी। आरोपी को अदालत ने 35000 हजार रुपए का मुचलका अदालत में दाखिल करने के निर्देश दिए। लेकिन परिजनों के न होने कारण मुचलका राशि दाखिल नहीं हो सकी। लिहाजा आरोपी युवक को रिहाई नहीं मिली। अधिवक्ता ने बताया कि उसे जेल में युवक से मिलने की अनुमति नहीं मिली।

गिरफ्तारी के समय परिजनों को देनी होती है सूचना

अधिवक्ता ने बताया कि सीआरपीसी की धारा 41 बी (सी) के तहत पुलिस अधिकारी किसी को गिरफ्तार करता है तो प्रावधान है कि आरोपी के परिजनों को सूचित करना होगा। और सही एड्रेस तथा फोन नंबर अंकित करना अनिवार्य है। ऐसा न होने पर ये पुलिस की लापरवाही ही नहीं बल्कि अपराध की श्रेणी में आता है।

युवक के परिजनों का सही एड्रेस खोजकर उन्हें सूचित करेंगे : एसपी

जमानत के बाद भी रिहाई न होने का मामले का पता कराया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही युवक के परिजनों का सही एड्रेस खोजकर उन्हें सूचित कराया जाएगा ताकि उसे रिहाई मिल सके। इसके साथ पुलिस को भी निर्देशित किया जा रहा है कि किसी भी मुल्जिम की गिरफ्तारी के समय परिजनों को सूचना जरूर दें। आरोपी द्वारा बताए गए पते की तस्दीक करें, ताकि आगे कोर्ट में चलने वाली प्रक्रिया में दिक्कत न हो। -बलवान सिंह राणा, पुलिस अधीक्षक, हिसार।

