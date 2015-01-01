पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाराजगी:किसानों का आरोप- बीमा कंपनी कर्मचारी ने फिर किया गुमराह

हिसार3 घंटे पहले
किसानों ने एसबीआई जनरल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी द्वारा वर्ष 2019 का क्लेम न देने पर मंगलवार काे चंडीगढ़ जाकर डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चाैटाला, एग्रीकल्चर डायरेक्टर रंगीराम व कृषि मंत्री जेपी दलाल से मिलने का प्लान बनाया था। किसानों का कहना है कि एसबीआई जनरल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी के कर्मचारी ने मंगलवार सुबह एक बार फिर भ्रम में डाला। कंपनी के कर्मचारी द्वारा किसानाें काे सूचना दी गई कि चंडीगढ़ आने की जरूरत नहीं है।

आज शाम पांच बजे तक डबल एंट्री वाले किसानाें काे छाेड़ कर सभी किसानाें का क्लेम जारी कर दिया जाएगा। जिसके बाद किसानाें ने चंडीगढ़ जाने का प्लान बदल दिया। कंपनी के कर्मचारी ने कहा कि मैं खुद शाम काे आपकाे फाेन कर सूचना दूंगा। लेकिन शाम काे किसानाें द्वारा फाेन करने पर कर्मचारी ने फाेन उठाना ही बंद कर दिया।

जिससे से नाराज किसानाें का कहना है कि अगर 16 नवंबर तक उनकी समस्या का हल नही हुआ ताे प्रदेश के किसान चंडीगढ़ जाकर कंपनी के अधिकारियाें व डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चाैटाला, कृषि मंत्री जेपी दलाल के घेराव करने काे मजबूर हाेंगे।

8 किलोग्राम गांजा सहित एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

नशा निरोधक यूनिट के इंचार्ज दलेराम की टीम ने नशा तस्करी के मामले में संलिप्त एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। इससे 8 किलोग्राम गांजा बरामद किया है। इंस्पेक्टर दलेराम ने बताया कि अर्जुन इनक्लेव कॉलोनी के पास टीम गश्त पर थी। उस दौरान एक लड़का नजर आया। उसने प्लास्टिक का कट्‌टा पकड़ा हुआ था। टीम काे देखकर घबरा गया था।

उसका हावभाव देखकर तुरंत काबू कर लिया। प्लास्टिक के कट्‌टे को खोलकर देखा तो उसमें गांजा था। पूछताछ में आरोपी ने बताया कि उसका नाम राजेश है और अर्जुन इनक्लेव काॅलोनी का रहने वाला हूं। आरोपी के खिलाफ सदर थाना में एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

