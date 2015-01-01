पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Farmers Will Pass Free Vehicles From All The Four Tail Points Of The District, Twenty Duty Magistrates And Police Personnel Will Be Posted Today

किसान सभा का ऐलान:जिले के चारों टाेल नाकों से किसान आज मुफ्त गुजारेंगे वाहन, बीस ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस जवान रहेंगे तैनात

हिसार35 मिनट पहले
अग्रोहा टोल से गुजरते वाहन।

तीन कृषि कानून वापस लेने तथा अन्य किसान विरोधी फैसलाें के खिलाफ शनिवार काे किसान जिले के सभी चाराें टाेल नाकों पर बिना फीस दिए वाहन निकलवाएंगे। किसान सभा के नेतृत्व में रणनीति तैयार कर ली है। इसके लिए शनिवार सुबह 11 बजे से शाम 3 बजे तक किसान टाेल नाकाें पर धरना लगाएंगे। इस दाैरान जिले के अनेक किसान और सामाजिक संगठन भी साथ रहेंगे।

इधर, टोल नाकों पर कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए डीसी डाॅ. प्रियंका सोनी ने 20 ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट तैनात किए जाने के निर्देश दिए। ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ डीएसपी और इंस्पेक्टरों की भी ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। पूरी स्थिति पर निगरानी के लिए एसडीएम तैनात रहेंगे। पुलिस फोर्स के 900 जवानों को भी तैनात किया गया है।

किसान सभा ने हर नाके के लिए पदाधिकारियों को जिम्मा सौंपा

किसान सभा के जिला प्रधान शमशेर सिंह नम्बरदार के नेतृत्व में रामायण-मय्यड़ टाेल टैक्स, सचिव सूबे सिंह बूरा चाैधरीवास तथा सतवीर धायल सिरसा राेड स्थित लांधड़ी टाेल नाके पर किसानाें का नेतृत्व करेंगे। बहबलपुर टाेल नाके पर किसानाें की मिली जुली टीम नेतृत्व करेगी।

किसान सभा के सचिव बोले- नाकों पर शांतिपूर्ण धरना देंगे, डरेंगे नहीं

किसान सभा के सचिव सूबे सिंह बूरा ने बताया कि किसानाें के हित में सभा ने जाे फैसला लिया है, उस पर अडिग हैं। नाकाें पर बैठने वाले किसान शांतिपूर्ण धरना रखेंगे। इसके बावजूद पुलिस उन्हें गिरफ्तार करती है तो वे डरने वाले नहीं हैं। काले कानून वापस न हाेने तक प्रदेशभर में किसानाें का प्रदर्शन व आंदाेलन जारी रहेगा।

इधर, एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों ने टोल नाकों की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर पुलिस अधीक्षक को भेजा पत्र

किसानों के सभी टाेल पर वाहनाें से टैक्स न वसूलने और जाम लगाने की चेतावनी के बाद एनएचएआई के अधिकारी भी सहमे है। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से एनएचएआई के अधिकारियाें ने भी एसपी काे पत्र लिखा है। अग्राेहा टाेल के मैनेजर अरविंद कुमार ने बताया कि एनएचएआई के अधिकारियाें ने आंदाेलन काे लेकर पुलिस काे पत्र भेजा है। अधिकारियाें के निर्देश पर ही स्थिति के अनुसार कर टाेल पर वाहनाें से टैक्स की वसूली की जाएगी।

आरपीएफ और जीआरपी भी हुई सक्रिय

किसानों द्वारा ट्रेन रोके जाने के ऐलान के मद्देनजर हिसार रेलवे स्टेशन सुरक्षा बढ़ाई जा रही है। इस दौरान जीआरपी और आरपीएफ के जवान अलर्ट रहेंगे। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से 17 जीआरपी और आरपीएफ के अतिरिक्त जवान तैनात किए गए हैं। इसके साथ रेलवे ट्रैक पर सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए गए हैं।

