पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बेटियों पर कोख में वार:लग्जरी गाड़ियों में भ्रूण लिंग जांच का धंधा, हरियाणा में पंजाब, दिल्ली और यूपी के 150 दलाल सक्रिय

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • 25 से 50 हजार में करते हैं सौदा, लड़की बता अबॉर्शन के लेते हैं 10 हजार

भ्रूण लिंग जांच करने वाले अंतरराज्यीय गिराेह का स्वास्थ्य विभाग की जांच में चाैंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ। सूत्राें के अनुसार हरियाणा में यूपी, पंजाब और दिल्ली के 150 से अधिक दलाल सक्रिय हैं। अब गिराेह ने भ्रूण लिंग जांच का तरीका ही बदल दिया। अब ये लग्जरी गाड़ियाें में जांच करते हैं। गर्भ में लड़की पल रही लड़की का अबाॅर्शन कराने के अलग से 10 से 20 हजार रुपए में ठेका लेते हैं।

माेबाइल आधारित चीन से मंगवाई पाेर्टेबल मशीन से गिराेह के सदस्य जांच करते हैं। दलालाें काे प्रति केस 10 से 12 हजार रुपए कमीशन के ताैर पर मिलते हैं। कई बार अधिक केस भिजवाने पर यह राशि 15 हजार रुपए भी कर दी जाती है। हिसार सीएमओ डाॅ. रत्ना भारती ने बताया कि गिराेह के सदस्याें ने ट्रेंड अब बदला है। लग्जरी गाड़ी के अंदर ही जांच कराई जा रही है, ताकि किसी काे शक न हो। इन्हें बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

प्रदेशभर में कैसे काम कर रहे अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह

केस : 1. हिसार की डिप्टी सीएमओ और पीएनडीटी की नाेडल अधिकारी डाॅ. अनामिका बिश्नाेई और उनकी टीम ने बीते गुरुवार काे पंजाब के संगरूर में छापामारी की थी। यहां वरना गाड़ी में माेबाइल आधारित पाेर्टेबल मशीन से भ्रूण लिंग जांच की जा रही थी, जिसका साैदा 25 हजार रुपए में तय किया गया। टीम ने महिला दलाल काे पकड़ लिया, लेकिन जांच करने वाला आराेपी वार्ड बॉय फरार हाे गया था। जांच में पता चला कि आराेपी गर्भवती काे कार में बैठाने के बाद कुछ देर तक घुमाते थे। लड़की बताकर अबाॅर्शन कराने के बदले भी 15 हजार रुपए तक मांगे जाते थे।

केस : 2. डिप्टी सीएमओ डाॅ. अनामिका बिश्नाेई के नेतृत्व में हिसार की टीम ने पंजाब के लुधियाना में छापेमारी की थी। यहां से दाे सदस्याें काे पकड़ा गया, जाे भ्रूण लिंग जांच के नाम पर 35 हजार रुपए तक लाेगाें से वसूलते थे। यहां से टीम ने लैपटॉप और मशीन भी बरामद की थी।

केस : 3. 2019 में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने वेस्ट दिल्ली के एक अस्पताल में छापेमारी कर भ्रूण लिंग जांच करने वाले डाॅक्टर समेत दाे लोगों काे पकड़ा था। डाॅक्टर के बनाए दलाल हरियाणा के लाेगाें काे फंसाकर रुपए हड़पते थे।

वाॅट्सएप पर भी चलता है बुकिंग का खेल

दलाल और जांच करने वालाें का पूरा खेल माेबाइल और सोशल एप पर चलता है। पंजाब में छापामारी के दाैरान स्वास्थ्य विभाग और पुलिस टीम काे दलाल के माेबाइल में कुछ नंबर भी मिले हैं, जिनकी जांच की जा रही है। माना जा रहा है कि वह नंबर गिराेह से जुड़े सदस्याें के हाे सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें