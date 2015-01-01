पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फेस्ट सीजन में सख्ती:मक्खियां और कीट बैठे थे इसलिए 200 किलो से ज्यादा मिठाइयां नष्ट करवाईं

हिसार2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिसार | सीएम फ्लाइंग टीम सब्जी मंडी चौक पर विजय डेयरी पर छापामारी कर मिठाइयों के सैंपल लेते हुए।

फेस्टिवल सीजन में खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावटखोरी के खिलाफ अधिकारियों ने सक्रियता बढ़ा दी है। सीएम फ्लाइंग में इंस्पेक्टर विक्रम की टीम ने बुधवार को कई जगह छापामारी कर जांच पड़ताल की। इस दौरान फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर डॉ. अरविंद्र जीत सिंह को बुलाकर सब्जी मंडी चौक स्थित विजया क्रीम डेयरी और जिंदल चौक स्थित शर्मा जी बीकानेर मिष्ठान भंडार और ओम जी बीकानेर मिष्ठान भंडार पर छापा मारा। इस दौरान डेयरी में 1100 किलोग्राम गुलाब जामुन और 875 किलोग्राम रसगुल्ला का स्टॉक मिला। इसकी जांच करने पर काफी मात्रा में मिठाइयां खुले में रखी मिलीं, जिन पर मक्खियां व कीट बैठे मिले।

टीम ने तुरंत खुले में पड़ी 100-100 किलोग्राम मिठाइयों को नष्ट कर दिया। इसके अलावा वहां 50 किलोग्राम क्रीम, 250 किलोग्राम मावा और 400 किलोग्राम मिल्क केक बर्फी मिली। यहां से भी मिठाइयों व अन्य खाद्य पदार्थों के सैंपल लेकर डेयरी संचालक राजेश कुमार को गुणवत्ता व स्वच्छता का ध्यान रखने के सख्त निर्देश दिए। टीम ने जिंदल चौक स्थित शर्मा जी बीकानेर मिष्ठान भंडार पर छापा मारा। इसके संचालक राजेश शर्मा हैं। टीम को यहां 10 किलोग्राम कलाकंद, डेढ़-दो किलोग्राम चमचम और 50 किलोग्राम खुले में रखा घी मिला।

पांच किलोग्राम काजू बर्फी मिली, जिस पर मक्खियां बैठी हुईं थीं। टीम ने तुरंत घी व काजू बर्फी को नष्ट करवा दिया, साथ ही खाद्य सामग्री के सैंपल लिए। इस दौरान मिष्ठान भंडार के थर्ड फ्लोर पर पानी की टंकी देखी। वहां से पानी का सैंपल लिया है। नजदीक ही ओम जी बीकानेर मिष्ठान भंडार में 5 किलोग्राम चमचम मिली, जिसका सैंपल लिया। इसके अलावा खुले में एक ट्रे समोसे व सामग्री रखी हुई थी। इन्हें नष्ट करवा दिया।

इधर, घरेलू गैस सिलेंडरों के व्यवसायिक यूज पर केस

सीएम फ्लाइंग टीम ने जिंदल चौक के पास रिंकू ऑटो केयर दुकान पर छापा मारा। यहां दुकानदार न्यू मॉडल टाउन एक्सटेंशन वासी राहुल मिला। दुकान की तलाशी लेने पर चार भरे घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर मिले। दुकानदार ने पूछताछ में बताया कि वाहनों ने एलपीजी भरने का काम करता है। छापामारी से पहले छह घरेलू सिलेंडरों से वाहनों में गैस भर चुका है। ऐसे में टीम ने मौके से गैस भरने वाले उपकरण व सिलेंडर जब्त करके अर्बन एस्टेट थाना में शिकायत देकर केस दर्ज करवा दिया।

तलवंडी राणा में घी फैक्ट्री पर पुलिस ने मारा छापा

वहीं देर शाम बाद सदर थाना पुलिस ने तलवंडी राणा स्थित खाद्य सामग्री बनाकर बेचने वाली अंबिका फूड प्रोडक्ट पर छापा मार दिया। जिसमें करीब 825 लीटर घी जब्त किया और इसके सैंपल भी भरे गए। यहां भी फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर ने पहुंचकर सामग्री के सैंपल लिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें