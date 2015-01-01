पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का डर:अप्रैल से अब तक 500 महिलाओं ने की ऑनलाइन शिकायत, राज्य महिला आयोग ने 200 से ज्यादा मामलों में ऑनलाइन के जरिये ही करवाई सुलह

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • महामारी के समय में प्रदेश की महिलाओं ने राज्य महिला आयोग को ऑनलाइन दीं शिकायतें

काेराेना से बचाव के मद्देनजर प्रदेश की महिलाएं जागरूक हैं। दहेज उत्पीड़न, मारपीट या फिर अन्य प्रकार के मामलाें में अब ऑनलाइन शिकायत कर रही हैं। 9 माह में राज्य महिला आयाेग में प्रदेश की 500 महिलाओं ने ऑनलाइन शिकायत की है। इनमें सबसे अधिक मामले दहेज उत्पीड़न से जुड़े हैं। ऑनलाइन 500 में से 350 शिकायतें सबसे अधिक एप, वीडियाे काॅल और ई-मेल के जरिये आयोग के पास पहुंची हैं। आयाेग 200 से अधिक मामलाें में सुलह करा चुका है। पहले सालभर में करीब 100 शिकायतें ही ऑनलाइन आती थीं।

किस्सों के माध्यम से जानिए किस तरह के विवाद आए सामने और कैसे किया निपटान

केस-1 हिसार की एक महिला ने 10 मई काे राज्य महिला आयाेग में शिकायत कर बताया कि उसके ससुराल के लाेग उस पर लगातार दाे लाख लाने का दबाव बना रहे हैं। उसकी कई बार पिटाई की। ई-मेल और एप के माध्यम से शिकायत की। अब ऑनलाइन एप के जरिये राज्य महिला आयाेग की चेयरपर्सन प्रीति भारद्वाज ने दंपति के बीच सुलह करा दी है।

केस-2 राेहतक के अर्बन एस्टेट की एक महिला ने 20 मई काे वीडियाे काॅल से राज्य महिला आयाेग काे शिकायत करते हुए बताया कि उसकी शादी दाे साल पूर्व ही पानीपत के युवक के साथ हुई थी। ससुराल के लाेग बेटा न हाेने का ताना उसे देते हैं। कई बार उसके साथ मारपीट की जा चुकी है। आयाेग ने ऑनलाइन माध्यम से सुलह कराई।

केस-3 साेनीपत की विवाहिता ने 10 अक्टूबर काे राज्य महिला आयोग काे ई-मेल भेजकर ससुराल के लाेगाें पर दहेज के लिए परेशान करने का आराेप लगाया। दाे बार वह ससुरालियाें काे रुपये दे चुकी है। आयाेग की चेयरपर्सन ने दंपति के बीच सुलह करा दी।

काेराेना काल में ऑनलाइन शिकायतें बढ़ी हैं। अब तक करीब 500 ऑनलाइन शिकायत मिल चुकी हैं। 200 से अधिक दंपति के बीच सुलह कराई जा चुकी है। जल्द ही अन्य मामलाें में भी सुलह करा दी जाएगी।'' प्रीति भारद्वाज, चेयरपर्सन, राज्य महिला आयाेग, हरियाणा।

