सुधार:लक्ष्मी बाई चाैक से मलिक चाैक तक फाेरलेन बनेगा, 100 पेड़ कटेंगे, 300 से ज्यादा नये लगेंगे

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • करीब डेढ़ कराेड़ रुपये की लागत से बनेगा फाेरलेन, पेड़ कटाई शुरू

लक्ष्मी बाई चाैक से मलिक चाैक तक बीएंडआर राेड काे चाैड़ा करेगा। इस रास्ते को फाेरलेन बनाया जाएगा। बीएंडआर ने इस फाेरलेन के लिए शुक्रवार काे नगर निगम कार्यालय के सामने के एरिया में पेड़ कटाई का काम शुरू करवा दिया है।

बीएंडआर ने वन विभाग के सर्वे के बाद करीब 100 पेड़ कटवाने का काम शुरू किया है। वन विभाग की मंजूरी के बाद अब इन पेड़ाें काे यहां से हटाकर राेड काे चाैड़ा किया जाएगा। करीब सवा किलाेमीटर इस राेड की लंबाई हाेगी। बीएंडआर के अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि इस राेड से करीब 100 पेड़ हटाए जाएंगे। इनके बदले वन विभाग 300 से ज्यादा पेड़ लगाएगा।

इसका खर्च बीएंडआर ने वन विभाग काे जमा करवा दिया है। नियम के मुताबिक वन विभाग की एनओसी के बाद ही ये पेड़कटाई की जा सकती है। बीएंडआर के एक्सईएन विशाल कुमार ने बताया कि लक्ष्मीबाई चाैक से मलिक चाैक तक फाेरलेन बनेगा। राेड काे चाैड़ा करने के लिए वन विभाग की एनओसी लेकर पेड़ कटवाए जा रहे हैं। इसके बदले में बीएंडआर ने वन विभाग काे नए पेड़ लगाने काे लेकर पेमेंट जमा करवा दी है।

दाेनाें तरफ सात सात मीटर हाेगी चाैड़ाई, 4 फीट का डिवाइडर

बीएंडआर की इलेक्ट्रिक विंग के एसडीओ सुमेर ने बताया कि करीब 25 लाख रुपये का बजट स्ट्रीट लाइटाें का रखा गया है। करीब 48 पाेल लगेंगे। ये स्ट्रीट लाइट करीब पांच साल की गारंटी पीरियड में लगवाई जाएंगी। वहीं जेई राजकुमार ने बताया कि दाेनाें तरफ राेड 7-7 मीटर की चाैड़ाई में बनेगा। डिवाइडर चार फुट चाैड़ा हाेगा। बीच में पेड़ भी लगाए जा सकते हैं।

