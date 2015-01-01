पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:जीजेयू स्टूडेंट्स की 2 हजार जरूरतमंद महिलाओं तक लाइफटाइम सैनेटरी पैड पहुंचाने की तैयारी

हिसार41 मिनट पहले
  • स्टूडेंट्स ने जम्भ शक्ति संस्था के साथ मिलकर शुरू की मुहिम

मॉडर्न एरा में भी बहुत-सी महिलाएं मासिक धर्म पर बातचीत करने में कतराती हैं। इसी हिचकिचाहट की वजह से महिलाएं कई तरह की बीमारियों के चपेट में आ जाती हैं। महिलाओं की इसी समस्या को समझते हुए जीजेयू के एनएसएस से जुड़े कुछ स्टूडेंट्स ने जम्भ शक्ति संस्था के साथ मिलकर एक मुहिम शुरू की है। इसमें ये स्टूडेंट्स महिलाओं तक लाइफटाइम सैनेटरी पैड डिस्ट्रिब्यूशन का अभियान चला रहे हैं।

जीजेयू स्टूडेंट अमित भारद्वाज ने बताया कि अभी ग्रामीण आंचल और जरूरतमंद महिलाएं मासिक धर्म के दौरान कपड़े का इस्तेमाल करती हैं, जिसकी वजह से महिलाओं में इंफेक्शन और कई तरह की बीमारियों के फैलने का डर रहता है। इस वजह से यह मुहिम को छेड़ा गया है। जिससे जरूरतमंद महिलाओं तक पूरे साल तक सैनेटरी पैड पहुंचाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। इनके इस प्रयास के जरिए अब तक करीब 2 हजार से ज्यादा महिलाएं इस मुहिम से जुड़ चुकी है।

इन चार शहरों में चल रहा अभियान

जम्भ शक्ति संस्था और जीजेयू के स्टूडेंट्स ने इस अभियान में स्वयं सहायता समूह की महिलाओं की मदद ली हैं। ये सैनेटरी पैड इन स्वयं सहायता समूह की महिलाओं द्वारा तैयार करवाया जा रहा है, जिससे इनके काम को भी बढ़ावा मिले और साथ ही जरूरतमंद महिलाओं तक सैनेटरी पैड भी पहुंचाया जा सके। इसमें सबसे पहले जरूरतमंद महिलाओं के नाम रजिस्टर्ड किया जाता है और इसके बाद छह महीने के हिसाब से इन तक सैनेटरी पैड पहुंचाया जा रहा है। इस अभियान को अभी हिसार, रेवाड़ी, जींद और गुरुग्राम में शुरू किया गया, आगे इसे पूरे हरियाणा में चलाने का लक्ष्य भी रखा गया है।

गांव-गांव जाकर महिलाओं को कर रहे अवेयर

जीजेयू के स्टूडेंट अमित भारद्वाज ने बताया कि इस विषय में अभी ग्रामीण महिलाओं में जागरूकता लाने की जरूरत है। इसी वजह से उन्होंने जम्भ शक्ति के साथ इस अभियान को शुरू किया और अब यूनिवर्सिटी अपनी भागीदारी निभाने काे आ रहे हैैं। ये स्टूडेंट्स समय-समय पर गांव-गांव जाकर महिलाओं का मासिक धर्म के दौरान स्वच्छता बरतने और कपड़े का इस्तेमाल न करने के प्रति अवेयर भी करते हैं। इनके इस काम से प्रेरणा लेकर अन्य कॉलेजों के स्टूडेंट्स भी इस अभियान का हिस्सा बनने में इंट्रेस्ट दिखा रहे हैं।

