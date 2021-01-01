पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विपुल मर्डर केस:चोरी के लिए घुसा था मकान में, बचने को रसोई से चाकू उठाकर युवक पर किए वार

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • हत्यारोपी गिरफ्तार, पुलिस पूछताछ में कबूला
  • चोरी के मुकदमे में हुआ था गिरफ्तार, जमानत पर आया था बाहर

न्यू मॉडल टाउन में विपुल आनंद शर्मा की चाकू से गोदकर हत्या करने के मामले में एक आराेपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी ने वारदात की बात कबूल की है। पुलिस की पूछताछ में आरोपी ने बताया कि नशे का आदी हूं। चोरी के काफी मुकदमे विभिन्न थानों में दर्ज हैं। अभी जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आया था।

पुलिस की पूछताछ में आरोपी ने बताया कि बिजली फिटिंग का काम करता हूं जो मंदा चल रहा था। इसके अलावा अच्छे खाने-पीने, महंगे जूते-कपड़े पहनने का शौकीन हूं। नशा व शौक पूरा करने के अलावा परिवार के पालन-पोषण की जिम्मेदारी मुझ पर है। ऐसे में बिजली फिटिंग के बहाने बंद घरों को तलाशकर चोरी करने लगा। 8 जनवरी को भी चोरी की नियत से न्यू मॉडल टाउन के मकान में घुसा था। इससे पहले रैकी की थी। देखा कि मकान में कुत्ता है।

गेट खोलकर उसे बाहर निकाला था। मैंने अपनी बाइक को जागृति स्कूल के पास गली में खड़ा किया था। इसके बाद मकान में घुसकर पेचकस उठाकर नकदी व कीमती सामान चुराने के लिए अलमारी खोलने की कोशिश की थी। तभी वहां कोई आ गया। मैंने तुरंत अंदर का गेट बंद कर लिया और रसाेई में जाकर वहां रखा चाकू उठा लिया था। तभी आवाज लगाई कौन है। जो भी है, वह पकड़ा गया है। बाहर आ जाओ। तब मैंने कुंडी खोल दी थी। युवक ने अंदर आकर कहा कि तुम कौन हो।

यहां क्या कर रहे हो। मैं अभी पुलिस को बुलाता हूं। तब मैंने चाकू का भय दिखाया और कमरे से बाहर आ गया था। उसने मेरा गिरेबां पकड़ लिया था। इसके चलते उसकी छाती और पसली में चाकू से वार करके गेट पर खड़े दूसरे युवक को मारने का भय दिखाकर वहां से फरार हो गया था।

आरोपी की शिनाख्त परेड करवाई जाएगी

पुलिस ने आरोपी के नाम व पते को उजागर नहीं किया है। तर्क दिया है कि पहले शिनाख्त परेड होगी। हालांकि आरोपी अपनी वारदात को कबूल चुका है। 8 जनवरी को अर्बन एस्टेट थाना में पुलिस ने मृतक विपुल आनंद शर्मा के रिश्तेदार सिरसा वासी निर्दोष की शिकायत पर हत्या व शस्त्र अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज किया था। पुलिस की पूछताछ में सामने आया है आरोपी कि गांव मय्यड़, शिकारपुर, कैमरी, सातरोड, नियाणा, मंगाली सहित अन्य जगहों पर चोरी की करीब 15-16 वारदात कर चुका है। पुलिस आरोपी को मंगलवार को अदालत में पेश कर रिमांड पर लेगी।

