कार्रवाई:हरेरा ने आरसीटी बिल्डर्स पर 2 लाख की पैनल्टी लगाई, विला की बिक्री और रजिस्ट्री पर भी रोक

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेक्टर 9-11 स्थित आरसीटी बिल्डर्स प्राइवेट लि. की निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग।
  • पांच शिकायतकर्ताओं की शिकायतों पर हरियाणा रियल एस्टेट रेगुलेटरी अथॉरिटी ने सुनाया फैसला, अगली सुनवाई 9 दिसंबर को

सेक्टर 9-11 में आरसीटी बिल्डर्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड द्वारा बनाए जा रहे विला और बहुमंजिला फ्लैट्स के निर्माण और पजेशन को लेकर चल रहा विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। इस प्रकरण में कई बायर्स का विवाद हरियाणा रियल एस्टेट रेगुलेटरी अथॉरिटी में चल रहा है। बिल्डर्स की मुश्किलें लगातार बढ़ रही हैं। हरेरा ने पांच शिकायतों पर सुनवाई की। 22 अक्टूबर को दो सदस्यीय पीठ में अनिल कुमार पंवार और दिलबाग सिंह सिहाग ने आरसीटी बिल्डर्स पर दो लाख रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया। साथ ही विला की सेल और रजिस्ट्री पर रोक लगा दी। अगली सुनवाई तक हर शिकायतकर्ता को बिल्डर्स द्वारा 5 हजार रुपए देने होंगे।

हरेरा ने बिल्डर्स को बिल्डिंग निर्माण संबंधी लाइसेंस को टाउन एंड कंट्री प्लानिंग विभाग में निर्धारित फीस जमा कर रिन्यूवल कराकर डॉक्यूमेंट अथॉरिटी में जमा कराने आदेश दिए हैं। इस प्रकरण में अब अगली सुनवाई 9 दिसंबर को होगी। हरेरा अथॉरिटी में आरसीटी बिल्डर्स के खिलाफ यू तो कई अलाॅटी और बायर्स की शिकायतें विचाराधीन हैं।

22 अक्टूबर को अथॉरिटी ने बायर्स एसोसिएशन सहित पांच शिकायतकर्ताओं की शिकायतों पर सुनवाई की। इनमें सरिता एंड अदर, आरसीटी रीजेंसी पार्क अपार्टमेंट बायर्स एसोसिएशन, जगवीर सिंह, सुभाष सोनी एवं दिनेश चंद्र, दिनेश जिंदल शामिल हैं। इसमें शिकायतकर्ता सुभाष सोनी की तरफ पैरवी कर रहे अधिवक्ता अनुराग जैन ने बताया कि उन्होंने बिल्डर्स से अपने रिफंड की मांग की है। इसके अलावा अन्य शिकायतकर्ताओं की शिकायतें भी अलग तरह की हैं। अधिवक्ता अनुराग जैन ने बताया कि हरेरा अथॉरिटी ने इन पांचों शिकायतों पर अपना फैसला सुनाया है।

जानिए फैसले के मुख्य बिंदु

  • आरसीटी बिल्डर्स को 15 दिन में लाइसेंस टाउन एंड कंट्री प्लानिंग विभाग से रिन्युवल कराना होगा।
  • अथॉरिटी के 20 मार्च 2020 के आदेश के बाद भी आरसीटी बिल्डर्स ने 6.50 करोड़ दिए अकाउंट में जमा नहीं कराए। इसलिए 2 लाख रुपए की पैनल्टी लगाने के आदेश दिए। तय तिथि पर भुगतान न करने पर 5 लाख जमा कराने होंगे।
  • शिकायतकर्ताओं को आरसीटी बिल्डर्स द्वारा अगली सुनवाई तक 5-5 हजार रुपए देने होंगे।
  • आरसीटी बिल्डर्स को आदेश दिया कि 32 विला की पूरी डिटेल और डॉक्यूमेंट दाखिल करें, तब तक विला की बिक्री पर रोक लगाई जाती है।
