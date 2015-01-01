पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सात सामुदायिक रेडियो स्टेशन वाला पहला विवि बना एचएयू, कुलपति प्रोफेसर समर सिंह ने किया उद्घाटन

हिसार34 मिनट पहले
सामुदायिक रेडियो स्टेशनों का उद्घाटन करते हुए एचएयू के कुलपति प्रोफेसर समर सिंह व अन्य।

चौधरी चरण सिंह हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय एक साथ सात सामुदायिक रेडियो स्टेशन स्थापित करने वाला देश का पहला कृषि विश्वविद्यालय बन गया है। कुलपति प्रोफेसर समर सिंह ने विश्वविद्यालय के विभिन्न कृषि विज्ञान केंद्रों मेें एक साथ तीन सामुदायिक रेडियो स्टेशनों का विधिवत रूप से शुभारंभ किया। कुलपति ने एक साथ जींद, पानीपत व कुरूक्षेत्र के कृषि विज्ञान केंद्रों पर इन स्टेशनों का उद्घाटन किया। इससे पहले हिसार, झज्जर व रोहतक में पहले से सामुदायिक रेडियो स्टेशन चल रहे हैं। सिरसा के कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के सामुदायिक रेडियो स्टेशन का शुभारंभ किया जाएगा।

किसानों व वैज्ञानिकों के होंगे घनिष्ठ संबंध, मिलेगी हर जानकारी

कुलपति प्रोफेसर समर सिंह ने कहा कि रेडियो स्टेशनों के स्थापित होने के बाद किसानों व वैज्ञानिकों के बारे अधिक घनिष्ठ होंगे और किसानों को हर प्रकार की जानकारी मिलती रहेगी। इनसे किसानों को फसलों की उन्नत किस्मों के साथ उनकी बिजाई संबंधी, बीमारियों व कीटों और समाधान संबंधी, मौसम सम्बन्धी जानकारी, विश्वविद्यालय के वैज्ञानिकों की सलाह, पशुपालन एवं गृह विज्ञान से संबंधित नवीनतम जानकारी प्रदान की जाएगी। व्यक्तिगत रूप से किसानों एवं कृषि-वैज्ञानिकों का आपसी संपर्क कम हो पाता है या संभव ही नहीं होता। ऐसे में सामुदायिक रेडियो स्टेशन कृषि से संबंधित उन्नत तकनीकों की जानकारी पहुंचाने की एक महत्वपूर्ण कड़ी बन सकते हैं।

कला को मिलेगी पहचान

सामुदायिक रेडियो स्टेशनों पर किसान सम-सामयिक विषयों पर संपूर्ण जानकारी ले सकेंगे। ये रेडियो स्टेशन स्थानीय संस्कृति, कला एवं ज्ञान को भी बढ़ावा देंगे। इन स्टेशनों पर महिलाओं को स्वावलंबी व स्वरोजगारोन्मुखी बनाने संबंधित कार्यक्रम भी किए जाएंगे।

सामुदायिक रेडियो स्टेशनों के कार्यक्रमों की रूपरेखा

विस्तार शिक्षा निदेशक डॉ आर.एस. हुड्डा ने कहा कि यह सभी रेडियो स्टेशन हरियाणा सरकार की राष्ट्रीय कृषि विकास योजना व आत्मा स्कीम के तहत स्थापित किए हैं। एचएयू में सबसे पहले 29 नवंबर 2009 को सामुदायिक रेडियो स्टेशन शुरू किया गया और एफ.एम. 91.2 मैगाहर्टज पर कार्यक्रम शुरू कर दिए। इन रेडियो स्टेशन से दिन में दो बार सुबह 9:30 से 11:30 बजे तथा शाम को 2:30 से 4:30 बजे कृषि पशुपालन, सरकारी योजनाओं, मौसम संबंधी जानकारी व स्थानीय कलाकारों द्वारा हरियाणवी संस्कृति कार्यक्रम प्रसारित किए जाएंगे। इस मौके पर तीनों कृषि विज्ञान केंद्रों के वरिष्ठ संयोजक डॉ. बीपी राणा (जीन्द), डॉ. राजवीर गर्ग (पानीपत) एवं डॉ. प्रद्युमन भटनागर (कुरुक्षेत्र) भी मौजूद थे।

