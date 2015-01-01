पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिंता:शहर को 8 से 10 सेक्टरों में बांटकर हेल्थ टीमें करेंगी स्क्रीनिंग और कोरोना सैंपलिंग

हिसार41 मिनट पहले
हिसार | जिले में शनिवार काे पुलिस विभाग ने बिना मास्क पहने लाेगाें के विरुद्ध सख्ती करते हुए 412 लोगों के चालान काटे।
  • संक्रमितों में सबसे ज्यादा 80% रोगी हिसार सिटी में मिले
  • रोगी के करीब रहे हाई रिस्क लोगों की कोरोना जांच पर मुख्य फोकस रहेगा

कोरोना पर नियंत्रण के लिए हेल्थ विभाग ने नया माइक्रो प्लान बनाया है। जिले में 14521 संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। मृतकों का आंकड़ा 200 पार हो चुका है। चौंकाने वाली बात यह कि कुल संक्रमितों में से करीब 80 फीसद केस हिसार सिटी में मिले हैं। विभाग ने काेरोना पर नियंत्रण के लिए शहर को करीब 8 से 10 सेक्टरों में बांटने का फैसला लिया है। सेक्टरवाइज हेल्थ टीमों का गठन होगा।

इनमें कोविड कंट्रोलिंग नोडल ऑफिसर्स से लेकर सैंपलिंग टीमें व एमपीएचडब्ल्यू शामिल होंगे। जिन इलाकों में नये रोगी मिलेंगे वहां पर टीम जाकर केस संबंधित के परिजनों व उनकी काॅन्टेक्ट ट्रेसिंग कर हाई रिस्क में आने वाले लोगों की सैंपलिंग करके क्वारेंटाइन करेगी। आईडीएसपी इंचार्ज डॉ. जया गोयल ने बताया कि लोगों की लापरवाही के कारण संक्रमण फैल रहा है। अभी तक शहरी इलाकों में ज्यादा रोगी मिले हैं। इसलिए शहर को अलग-अलग सेक्टर में बांटकर ग्राउंड लेवल पर मास सैंपलिंग की आवश्यकता पड़ी है।

किन-किन वजहों से विभाग को मास स्क्रीनिंग व सैंपलिंग की जरूरत

1. गली-मोहल्ला हो या फिर बाजार। लोग मास्क नहीं लगा रहे हैं। एक-दूसरे से उचित शारीरिक दूरी रखने की बजाय काफी नजदीक रहते हैं। संक्रमण फैलने का यह भी एक सबसे बड़ा कारण है। वैक्सीन आने तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है।

2. परिवार का कोई सदस्य बीमार है तो उसका घर में इलाज करते रहते हैं। इससे न सिर्फ रोगी बल्कि उसके परिजन व परिचित भी संक्रमण की चपेट में आ रहे हैं। बीमार होते ही डॉक्टर की सलाह से इलाज व कोविड जांच करवानी चाहिए।

3. गंभीर रोगों से ग्रस्त रोगी अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान नहीं रख रहे हैं। कोरोना की चपेट में आने के बाद भी सात-आठ दिन तक खुद से दवा का सेवन कर रहे हैं। 8वें या 9वें दिन तबीयत ज्यादा खराब होने के बाद अस्पताल पहुंचते हैं। तब तक काफी देर हो चुकी होती है।

4. लोगों में कोरोना के लक्षण आ रहे हैं लेकिन उसे छुपा रहे हैं। यह गलत है। ऐसा न करें, क्योंकि अपने साथ दूसरों को स्वस्थ रखने की सामाजिक जिम्मेदारी है।

5. लोग जागरूक हैं मगर जाने-अनजाने संक्रमण से बचाव के उपाय भूल रहे हैं। खुद भी उपाय अपनाएं और दूसरों को भी जागरूक करें।

यहां मिले संक्रमित, जिनमें 17 स्टूडेंट्स भी

आईडीएसपी इंचार्ज के अनुसार टीचर वासी जीजेयू, पुलिस कर्मी वासी बैंक काॅलोनी, अनाज मंडी चौकी में कर्मी वासी सेक्टर 13, एसडीएम ऑफिस बरवाला में कर्मी वासी सेक्टर 14, टीचर वासी आदर्श काॅलोनी, असि. प्रोफेसर वासी जीजेयू कैंपस, जीजेयू में लाइब्रेरियन वासी जीजेयू कैंपस, टीचर वासी एडवोकेट काॅलोनी, जेबीटी टीचर वासी बरवाला, जेबीटी टीचर वासी बालक, टीचर वासी राजीव नगर, निजी अस्पताल में फार्मेसी मैनेजर वासी राजीव नगर, पीएनबी कर्मी वासी कुंजलाल गार्डन, बैंक कर्मी वासी पटेल नगर, रि. रेलवे कर्मी वासी सैनियान मोहल्ला, अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज में अकाउंटेंट वासी हिसार, एचएयू कर्मी वासी सुंदर नगर, टीचर वासी एचएयू, क्लर्क वासी न्यू कैंपस, असि. प्रोफेसर वासी सेक्टर 9-11, लैब अटेंडेंट एचएयू वासी एचएयू कैंपस, डॉक्टर वासी सेक्टर 13, सेंट्रल जेल वन में 2 कर्मी, टीचर वासी एमसी काॅलोनी, एएनएम वासी विशाल नगर, सहित 17 स्टूडेंट्स भी संक्रमित मिले हैं।

टीचर सहित 3 की मौत, 179 नये रोगी मिले, सिविल अस्पताल में हेल्थ वर्करों की टेस्टिंग के निर्देश

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत के तीन और मामले सामने आए हैं। इनमें से एक सरकारी टीचर 51 वर्षीय वासी अमरदीप काॅलोनी, दूसरा 63 वर्षीय वृद्ध वासी नजदीक अनाज मंडी और तीसरा 71 वर्षीय वासी दुर्गा काॅलोनी हांसी शामिल हैं। इनमें दोनों वृद्ध वेंटिलेटर पर थे, फिर भी जान नहीं बच पाई। हालांकि तीनों को पहले से गंभीर बीमारियां भी थीं। ऐसे में मृतकों की संख्या 200 पार हो चुकी है। वहीं, 179 नये रोगी भी मिले हैं। शुक्रवार को सिक्योरिटी गार्ड कुलदीप की मौत हुई थी। ऐसे में एहतियातन शनिवार को हेल्थ अफसरों ने सभी कर्मचारियों को कोविड जांच करवाने के निर्देश दिए। कर्मचारियों ने कोविड ब्लॉक पर आकर टेस्टिंग करवाई है। दूसरी तरफ डेंटल सर्जन डॉ. बंसीलाल, एलटी रीगन और विक्रम की टीम ने सेंट्रल जेल टू में बंदियों, आजाद नगर व नाका पर 655 सहित जिलेभर में कुल 2260 लोगों के सैंपल लिए हैं। वहीं, सिविल अस्पताल में रेपिड एंटीजेन टेस्ट किट्स पहुंच चुकी हैं। हालांकि इनका इस्तेमाल इमरजेंसी केसों में किया जाएगा। हांसी के रहने वाले दो-तीन लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हुई है लेकिन उनकी डेथ समरी का ऑडिट होना बाकी है।

