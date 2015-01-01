पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भविष्य की राह की चिंता:एयरपोर्ट विस्तार में हिसार-बरवाला हाई-वे होगा बंद, तलवंडी राणा के लोगों ने मांगा करीबी रास्ता

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
ग्रामीणाें की मांग पर वैकल्पिक रास्ता देखने के लिए माैके पर पहुंचे बरवाला विधायक जाेगीराम सिहाग।

ग्राम पंचायत तलवंडी राणा के सरपंच प्रतिनिधि ओपी कोहली और आसपास के गांवों के सरपंचों व ग्रामीणों ने बरवाला के विधायक जोगीराम सिहाग के सामने एयरपोर्ट के निर्माण के चलते बंद हो रहे मुख्य हाई-वे मार्ग के स्थान पर वैकल्पिक मार्ग उपलब्ध कराने की मांग की। विधायक ने नक्शा देखने के साथ जगह का जायजा लिया।

ग्रामीणों ने उन्हें वैकल्पिक मार्ग का नक्शा भी दिया। विधायक ने ग्रामीणों को आवाज को विस में उठाने और वैकल्पिक मार्ग दिलाने के लिए पूरे प्रयास करने की बात कही। बीड़ बबरान सरपंच मानविंद्र सिंह, उमेद सिंह, धर्मपाल सिवाच, महेंद्र कोहली, राधेश्याम नंबरदार, सूबे सिंह सिराधना, बलजीत सिवाच, पंच त्रिलोक, जयपाल गुरी, ईश्वर, सत्यवान चोपड़ा, महावीर, डॉ. सीताराम, सहित तलवंडी राणा व आसपास के गांवों के लोग मौजूद थे।

ओपी कोहली ने विधायक को बताया कि तलवंडी राणा, जुगलान, बीड़ बबरान, धिकताना, बुगाना, बहबलपुर, बाड्डो पट्टी, खेड़ी बर्की, मारबल सिटी, सरसौद, बिछपड़ी व बरवाला, उकलाना तक के गांवों से हिसार तक हजारों वाहनों का आवागमन रहता है। मुख्य मार्ग के बंद हो जाने से इन गांवों के वासियों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ेगा और उन्हें रोज राजगढ़ हाईवे से लगभग 12 किलोमीटर घूमकर हिसार पहुंचना पड़ेगा।

कुरुक्षेत्र गऊशाला के साथ से बताया वैकल्पिक मार्ग

ग्रामीणाें ने वैकल्पिक मार्ग के रूप में बताया कि राणा माइनर से हिसार जलघर माइनर की तरफ हिसार से दिल्ली रोड पर करीब 6 किलोमीटर की दूरी पड़ती है और जोकि एयरपोर्ट से बाहर सरकारी जमीन से हरियाणा कुरुक्षेत्र गऊशाला के साथ से हिसार-दिल्ली रोड पर निकलता है और यही सबसे नजदीकी रोड भी लगता है। अगर यह रास्ता मिल जाएगा ताे इन गांवाें के लाेगाें काे फायदा हाेगा। कोहली ने बताया कि मुख्य मार्ग को बंद करने की कार्यवाही तो सरकार ने शुरू कर दी है लेकिन साथ लगते गांवों के लिए वैकल्पिक मार्ग की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की। इससे उपरोक्त गावों के लोगों को शारीरिक व मानसिक पीड़ा के साथ-साथ आर्थिक नुकसान भी उठाना पड़ सकता है।

