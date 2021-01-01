पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • If The Arrest Of The Doctors And The Announcement Of The Struggle Committee Is Not Made, Then Tomorrow Morning We Will Protest At Nagori Gate, Hisar Closed On 29th

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जस्टिस फॉर पार्थ:संघर्ष कमेटी का ऐलान-डॉक्टर्स की गिरफ्तारी न हुई तो कल-परसों नागोरी गेट पर देंगे धरना, 29 को हिसार बंद

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिसार | ब्रह्म ज्ञान कुटिया में दिवंगत पार्थ को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए पहुंचे विभिन्न व्यापारी संगठन, सामाजिक संगठन और राजनीतिक दलों के लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
हिसार | ब्रह्म ज्ञान कुटिया में दिवंगत पार्थ को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए पहुंचे विभिन्न व्यापारी संगठन, सामाजिक संगठन और राजनीतिक दलों के लोग।
  • दोपहर 3 से शाम 5:30 बजे तक बजरंगदास गर्ग के आवास पर चली बैठक, पुलिस की कार्रवाई से असंतुष्ट कमेटी ने बनाई रणनीति
  • एसपी बोले- सुप्रीम कोर्ट की गाइडलाइन है मेडिकल बोर्ड की जांच से पहले डॉक्टर्स को अरेस्ट नहीं कर सकते

एसपी बोले- सुप्रीम कोर्ट की गाइडलाइन है मेडिकल बोर्ड की जांच से पहले डॉक्टर्स को अरेस्ट नहीं कर सकते

दिवंगत पार्थ को इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए गठित 51 सदस्यीय संघर्ष कमेटी की मीटिंग सेक्टर-14 में व्यापार मंडल के प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष बजरंग दास गर्ग के आवास पर हुई। मृतक पार्थ के पिता मोहित वधवा भी मौजूद रहे। दोपहर तीन बजे शुरू हुई बैठक करीब साढ़े 5 बजे तक चली। मीटिंग में अभी तक की पुलिस कार्रवाई पर असंतोष जताया।

इस दौरान समिति ने फैसला लिया कि आरोपी डॉक्टर्स की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर 27 व 28 जनवरी को नागोरी गेट के बाहर सुबह 11 से दोपहर 1 बजे तकधरना दिया जाएगा। 29 जनवरी को हिसार बंद रखकर विरोध प्रदर्शन हाेगा। करीब ढाई घंटे की बैठक में समिति सदस्यों ने डॉक्टर्स के खिलाफ कार्रवाई न होने पर रोष जताया।

इससे पहले शांति नगर स्थित कुटिया में दिवंगत पार्थ का रस्म उठाला हुआ। बच्चे की आत्मिक शांति के लिए प्रार्थना करने व श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए सैकड़ों लोग पहुंचे। हॉल भरने के बाद बाहर भी काफी संख्या में लोग खड़े रहे। विधायक डॉ. कमल गुप्ता और मेयर गौतम सरदाना सहित अन्य पार्टियों के नेता व संगठनों के लोग पहुंचे। इस दौरान न सिर्फ परिजनों बल्कि हरेक की आंखें नम थीं। हर कोई बोला कि आंख के ऑपरेशन के दौरान अस्पताल में मौत होना पहले कभी नहीं सुना है। जिसने भी इलाज में लापरवाही बरती उसके विरुद्ध कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।

हर आंख नम... शांति नगर स्थित ब्रह्म ज्ञान कुटिया में दिवंगत पार्थ को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे मेयर, विधायक और शहर के कई संगठनों के लोग

बैठक में बजरंग दास गर्ग, पार्षद अमित ग्रोवर, पार्षद प्रतिनिधि पंकज दीवान, रामनिवास राड़ा, अक्षय मलिक, रमेश रॉयल, गौतम नारंग, अजय सैनी सहित विभिन्न पार्टियाें व संगठनों के पदाधिकारी।

मेडिकल बोर्ड : 7 डॉक्टर्स शामिल, 5 सरकारी और 2 प्राइवेट

पुलिस विभाग ने पार्थ की मौत के मामले की जांच के लिए मेडिकल बोर्ड गठित करवाया है। इसमें पांच सरकारी डॉक्टर्स व 2 प्राइवेट डॉक्टर्स को शामिल किया है। इनमें सीएमओ, पीएमओ, एनेस्थेटिस्ट, पीडियाट्रिक, आई सर्जन, नीमा और आईएमए के प्रधान शामिल किए हैं। बुधवार से जांच शुरू होने की उम्मीद है जिसमें दिवंगत पार्थ के सभी मेडिकल डॉक्यूमेंट्स से लेकर गैर इरादतन हत्या के आरोप से घिरे मान अस्पताल के संचालक सहित भैंगेपन का ऑपरेशन करने के दौरान मौजूद एनेस्थेटिस्ट डॉ. आदित्य, सर्जन डॉ. अमित गुप्ता इत्यादि के बयान दर्ज होंगे। वहीं पुलिस अलग से जांच कर रही है।

इनवेस्टिगेशन... सभी डॉक्टर्स की पहचान हो चुकी : एसपी

एसपी बलवान सिंह राणा ने पत्रकारवार्ता में कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट की गाइडलाइन है। मेडिकल बोर्ड की जांच से पहले डॉक्टर्स को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर सकते हैं। हमारे पास सीधी गिरफ्तारी का अधिकार नहीं है। जांच कर सकते हैं जोकि जारी है। ऑपरेशन के वक्त एनेस्थेटिस्ट मौजूद था। यह बात फुटेज से स्पष्ट हो चुकी है। सभी डॉक्टर्स की पहचान हो चुकी है जोकि क्वालिफाइड और रजिस्टर्ड हैं। एसआईटी उन्हें तफ्तीश में शामिल कर रही है। फुटेज के अनुसार डॉ. मान बाद में ओटी में आए थे। मेडिकल बोर्ड गठित हो चुका है। अस्पताल को सील कर दिया था। ओटी से दवाइयां मिली हैं।

सीनियर ड्रग कंट्रोलर ने जांच की थी। दवाइयां प्रतिबंधित नहीं हैं। अगर होती तो ड्रग कंट्रोलर की स्टेटमेंट पर कार्रवाई करते। बच्चे के परिजनों से मारपीट की फुटेज भी हमारे पास है। एसआईटी देखकर बताएगी कि मारपीट हुई है या नहीं। अगर हुई तो कौन किसके साथ कर रहा है। पार्थ के मेडिकल डॉक्यूमेंट पूरे हैं या अधूरे, यह मेडिकल बोर्ड बताएगा। दुखद घटना है मगर अशांति फैलाने और कानून हाथ में लेने का किसी को अधिकार नहीं है। संयम रखें।

एसाईटी... डॉ. मान ने दर्ज कराए बयान

डीएसपी राजबीर सैनी ने बताया कि एसआईटी की जांच जारी है। मान आई अस्पताल के छह स्टाफ और डॉ. गुरप्रताप मान को तफ्तीश में शामिल करके उनके बयान दर्ज करने शुरू कर दिए हैं। एनेस्थेटिस्ट और सर्जन को बुलाया है। घटनाक्रम के दौरान मौजूद स्टाफ के बयान भी दर्ज हुए हैं। वहीं, 27 जनवरी को मेडिकल बोर्ड में भी सभी को पेश होकर अपने-अपने बयान दर्ज करवाने हैं।

पिता बोला... बच्चा मरने के बाद मुझे पीटा

मोहित वधवा का कहना है कि मेरा बच्चा मर चुका था। मुझसे इलाज के पैसे जमा करवाए थे। इसके बाद मेरे साथ मारपीट हुई। जिसमें दूसरे अस्पताल का डॉक्टर भी शामिल था। पुलिस कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं करती। अन्याय हमारे साथ हुआ है। 51 सदस्यीय कमेटी पर पूरा विश्वास है। इनका हर फैसला मान्य है।

मेडिकल बोर्ड सच्चाई लाएगा सामने : नलवा

मान आई अस्पताल के संचालक डॉ. गुरप्रताप सिंह मान पुलिस जांच में शामिल हो चुके हैं। उन्होंने अपने बयान दर्ज करवाए हैं। काफी लंबी तफ्तीश चली है। डॉ. आदित्य और डॉ. अमित गुप्ता से संपर्क हुआ है। वे भी जल्द तफ्तीश में शामिल होकर अपना पक्ष रखेंगे। इसके अलावा मेडिकल बोर्ड गठित हो चुका है जोकि सच्चाई सामने लाएगा।'' -डॉ. जेपीएस नलवा, आईएमए प्रधान।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser