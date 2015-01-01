पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक नियमों पर आईजी सख्त:शराब पीकर ड्राइविंग करते मिले तो वाहन हाेगा जब्त, धुंध और सर्दी के माैसम में बढ़ते हादसाें काे राेकने के लिए उठाया कदम

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
अब शराब पीकर गाड़ी चलाना महंगा पड़ सकता है। सर्दी के माैसम में धुंध एवं काेहरे के कारण सड़क हादसाें की बढ़ती संख्या काे देख आईजी संजय कुमार ने यातायात नियमाें काे लेकर सख्ती की है। शराब पीकर गाड़ी चलाते पकड़े जाने पर मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट की धारा 207 के तहत जब्त हाे सकता है।

वहीं अपराध सिद्ध हाेने पर दाे साल के लिए कारावास और जुर्माना भी भुगतना पड़ सकता है। बता दें कि सड़काें काे सुरक्षित बनाने की दिशा में मण्डल के पुलिस अधीक्षकाें द्वारा किए जा रहे प्रयासाें की समीक्षा करते हुए आईजी ने पुलिस अधीक्षकाें काे ड्रंकन ड्राइविंग पर मुहिम चलाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

श्वास विश्लेषक उपकरण क्या है

जब आप शराब पीते हैं, तो यह आपके पेट और छोटी आंत में चली जाती है। यह आपके रक्त में अवशोषित हो जाता है, जो इसे आपके शरीर और मस्तिष्क और फेफड़ों में ले जाता है। जब आप सांस लेते हैं तो आप इसे छोड़ देते हैं। एक श्वास विश्लेषक उपकरण मापता है कि आप सांस छोड़ते हैं उसमें कितनी शराब है। डिवाइस उस माप का उपयोग यह अनुमान लगाने के लिए करता है कि आपके रक्त में अल्कोहल कितना है। वह संख्या आपके बीएसी, या रक्त शराब सामग्री के रूप में जानी जाती है।

