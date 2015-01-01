पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुदकुशी का प्रयास:डाबड़ा गांव में युवती ने निगला जहर, हालत गंभीर हाेने पर अग्राेहा मेडिकल काॅलेज में किया रेफर

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
सिविल अस्पताल में एकत्रित युवती के परिजन आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग करते हुए।
  • परिजनों का आरोप- लाल डोरे का मकान हथियाने के लिए गांव के लाेगाें ने प्रताड़ित किया

डाबड़ा गांव में एक युवती ने जहरीला पदार्थ निगल लिया। उसे गंभीर हालत में परिजनाें ने सिविल अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया। यहां से चिकित्सकों ने हालत चिंताजनक देखते हुए अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज में रेफर कर दिया। मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने बेड खाली नहीं होने की बात कही। इसके चलते परिजन युवती को उपचार के लिए शहर के निजी अस्पताल में लेकर गए हैं।

युवती की मां सुनीता का आरोप है कि गांव के तीन लोग जमीन हथियाना चाहते हैं, जिसके लिए उनके धमकाने व प्रताड़ना के चलते बेटी ने जहर निगला है। इस मामले में पुलिस से गुहार लगाई है कि आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए। इस मामले में राष्ट्रीय अनुसूचित जाति आयोग को शिकायत भेजकर मामले से अवगत करवाया है।

डाबड़ा गांव वासी सुनीता ने बताया कि 22 साल पहले गांव में लाल डोरे के दायरे में 6 मरला मकान खरीदा था। इसमें बच्चों के साथ रहती हूं। आरोप है कि गांव के तीन लोग हैं जोकि वह मकान हथियाना चाहते हैं। इसके लिए मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित करने के साथ धमका रहे हैं। करीब 7-8 दिन पहले घर पर मौजूद थी। उस दौरान गांव के तीन लोग अंदर घुस आए। उन्होंने जान से मारने व गांव से निकाल देने की धमकी देकर जातिसूचक अपशब्द बोले थे। इनके डर से पति भी गांव से बाहर रहते हैं।

आरोपी वह मकान हथियाना चाहते हैं। कहते हैं कि यह मकान हमें दे दो। तुम्हें कहीं दूसरी जगह दिलवा देंगे। सुनीता का कहना है कि लाल डोरे के अंदर आने वाली जमीन व मकान की रजिस्ट्री होने लगी है। इसलिए आरोपियों के मन में लालच आ गया है। इस संबंध में पुलिस को शिकायत दे चुकी हूं मगर आरोपियों के विरुद्ध कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। 4 नवम्बर को एससी कमीशन को एक शिकायत भेजी थी।

उसके बाद एक डीएसपी दलबल के साथ गांव डाबड़ा आए थे। तब मैं घर पर मौजूद नहीं थी लेकिन बेटी थी। आरोप है कि पुलिस ने बेटी को धमकाते हुए आरोपियों का पक्ष लिया था। प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर बेटी ने जहर निगल लिया। उसकी हालत काफी गंभीर बनी हुई है। ऐसे में पुलिस विभाग के अफसरों से मामले में निष्पक्ष जांच करके आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए।

डीएसपी बाेले-मेरी युवती से बात नहीं हुई, धमकाने की बात झूठी

डीएसपी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर जाेगेंद्र शर्मा का कहना है कि शुक्रवार को जांच के लिए गांव डाबड़ा में गया था। घर पर मुझे सुनीता नहीं मिली थी। उसकी बेटी व अन्य लोग वहां मौजूद थे। इस दौरान युवती से मेरी बात ही नहीं हुई है। धमकाने का आरोप निराधार है। उस दौरान गांव के लोगों से पूछताछ करके वापस लौट आया था। अभी मामले में अनुसंधान जारी है। जो भी तथ्य सामने आएंगे, उनके अनुसार कार्यवाही होगी।

