करवा चौथ:गुजराती, अरेबिक और थ्री-डी मेहंदी ट्रेंड में, 70 फीसद महिलाएं कांच की चूड़ियां कर रहीं पसंद

हिसार11 मिनट पहले
करवा चौथ के अवसर पर चूड़ियां खरीदारी करती हुईं महिलाएं।

कोरोना काल में भी एहतियात के साथ हिसार का बाजार गुलजार है। लंबे इंतजार के बाद करवाचौथ पर शृंगार और पूजा का सामान लेने निकली महिलाओं में गजब का उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा है। जिससे महीनों से मंदी की मार झेल रहे विक्रेताओं ने चैन की सांस ली है। एक ओर जहां मेहंदी आर्टिस्ट्स के पास महिलाओं का तांता लगा है वहीं दूसरी ओर बैंगल्स और कॉस्मेटिक विक्रेताओं की सेल्स भी बढ़ी है।

राजगुरु मार्केट के दुकानदारों ने बताया कि अबकी बार भी महिलाओं से जुड़ी चीजों की सेल्स में काफी उछाल देखने को मिल रहा है। अनलॉक के बाद से मार्केट में 75% की बढ़त देखने को मिली है। मेहंदी, चूड़ी, बिंदी और कॉस्मेटिक आइटम्स की अच्छी खासी बिक्री हो रही है।

100 से 600 रुपये मेहंदी के रेट, गुजराती भरवा मेहंदी का ज्यादा ट्रेंड

राजगुरु मार्केट के एक मेहंदी आर्टिस्ट मोनू मलिक ने बताया की हथेली तक की भरवा मेहंदी के लिए 100 रुपए रेट है। जबकि आधे हाथ के लिए 200 और पूरे हाथ के लिए 300 चार्ज है। वहीं कुछ जगहों पर स्पेशल डिजाइन जैसे मेहंदी में दूल्हा-दुल्हन या चांद को अर्घ देती महिला की तस्वीर बनवाने के लिए 600 रुपये चार्ज रहा। आर्टिस्ट रचना ने बताया कि इस बार बाजार में वेस्टर्न मेहंदी, अरेबिक, इंडियन, पाकिस्तानी, गुजराती, राजस्थानी, मोरोकन और पंजाबी मेहंदी से सजे हाथ देखने को मिले। लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा क्रेज गुजराती मेहंदी का रहा। नवविवाहित महिलाओं ने करवा चौथ आउटफिट के साथ मैच करके कलर्ड मेहंदी लगवाई और सजना का नाम लिखवाया। साथ ही बड़ी उम्र की महिलाओं ने अरेबिक मेहंदी को प्रेफर किया। इस आउटलाइन, कलर्ड और थ्री-डी मेहंदी के साथ कस्टमर्स मेहंदी में फोटो को हूबहू मेहंदी में उतारना भी खास रहा।

वैलवेट मेटल बैंगल्स ने खींचा लेडीज का ध्यान, इनवर्टेड पोल्की बैंगल्स की भी हाई रही डिमांड

राजगुरु मार्केट में स्थित बैंगल्स के विक्रेताओं ने बताया की पिछले एक महीने में मार्केट 80% बढ़ी है। मार्केट में लाख, कांच और मेटल की चूड़ियां धड़ल्ले से बिक रही हैं। 70% महिलाएं कांच की चूड़ियां ही पसंद कर रही हैं। बैंगल्स में वैलवेट लुक में आई मेटल बैंगल्स भी महिलाओं को काफी आकर्षित कर रही हैं। साथ ही रिवर्स पोल्की बैंगल्स का भी अच्छा खासा क्रेज है।

मीठी मट्ठी और पेठा की कीमत 160 रुपये तो करवा 80 रुपये में बिका

राजगुरु मार्केट की एक मिष्ठान भंडार के ऑनर रोशन लाल गोस्वामी ने बताया हर बार की तरह मट्ठी और पेठे की बिक्री जारी रही। बाजार में मट्ठी में काफी वैरायटी देखने को मिली जैसे फीकी मट्ठी,मीठी मट्ठी, नमकीन मट्ठी, मेथी मट्ठी। साथ ही इस बार मिनी समोसा और अंगूठा मट्ठी एक नए खाद्यान्न के रूप में नजर आई। मीठी मट्ठी में ड्राई फ्रूट चाशनी और स्टफ्ड मट्ठी की सेल ज्यादा रही। खाने पीने से जुड़े हर चीज का भाव लगभग 160 रुपये किलो रहा। इसके साथ ही चीनी वाले करवे की कीमत 80 रुपये रही। साथ ही लेडीज ने पूजन थाली में लाल रंग और फूलों से सजी प्लेट छलनी और लोटे का सेट भी खरीदा। नवविवाहिताओं में इस बार फोटो वाली थाली का भी काफी क्रेज देखने को मिला।

