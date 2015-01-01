पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Hisar
  • In Order To Entice The Customers At The Old Government College Grounds, The Corporation Will Write At The Door At The Door, 'Welcome To The Diwali Market', Additional Lighting Will Be Arranged

नगर निगम की पहल:पुराना गवर्नमेंट काॅलेज मैदान में स्टाॅलों पर ग्राहक लुभाने के लिए निगम दाेनों द्वार पर लिखवाएगा ‘दिवाली मार्केट में आपका स्वागत है’, अतिरिक्त लाइटिंग की होगी व्यवस्था

हिसार25 मिनट पहले
राजगुरु मार्केट में लोगों की लगी भीड़। फेस्टिवल सीजन में बाजारों में पुलिस भी तैनात की गई है।

नगर निगम प्रशासन ने काेराेना काे देखते हुए इस बार पुराना गवर्नमेंट काॅलेज मैदान में स्टाॅलों की व्यवस्था की है। वहां स्टॉलों पर ग्राहकाें काे लुभाने के लिए निगम खुद प्रयास करेगा। निगम अपने खर्च पर मैदान के दाेनाें द्वार पर दिवाली मार्केट में आपका स्वागत है का बाेर्ड लगवाएगा। साथ ही इस एरिया में रात के समय लाइटिंग की अच्छी व्यवस्था हाे इसकाे लेकर लाइट ब्रांच के अधिकारियाें काे निर्देश दिए हैं। निगम कमिश्नर अशाेक गर्ग मंगलवार खुद ओपन मार्केट में व्यवस्था देखने पहुंचे।

तहबाजारी टीम ने राजगुरु मार्केट में काटे दाे चालान

नगर निगम की टीम दाेपहर बाद बाजार में पहुंची। टीम ने राजगुरु मार्केट में अतिक्रमण करने वालेे दाे व्यापारियाें के चालान भी काटे। अधिकारियाें ने बताया कि अभी तक निगम ने 70 स्टाॅल की अनुमति दी है। मेन बाजार में कहीं भी सड़काें पर स्टाॅल नहीं लगने दी जाएगी।

