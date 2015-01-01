पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • In The Answerbook, The Students Wrote A Strange Note, Someone Was Threatening The Suicide, If Someone Wrote It, Then The Marriage Will Not Happen.

एचबीएसई परीक्षा:उत्तरपुस्तिका में स्टूडेंट्स ने लिखे अजब-गजब नोट, कोई दे रहा सुसाइड की धमकी, तो किसी ने लिखा- फेल हुआ तो नहीं हो पाएगी शादी

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मॉडल टाउन स्थित राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में बोर्ड एग्जाम की उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं की मार्किंग करते शिक्षक।
  • शहर के मॉडल टाउन स्कूल में बनाए मार्किंग सेंटर में सामने आ रहे मामले
  • बोर्ड अध्यक्ष बोले- ऐसा करना गलत है

26 और 27 अक्टूबर को आयोजित हुए एचबीएसई के ओपन, री-अपीयर व एडिशनल सब्जेक्ट के 10वीं व 12वीं की परीक्षाओं की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं की मार्किंग में अजब-गजब किस्से सामने आ रहे हैँ। विद्यार्थियों ने आंसर शीट पर न केवल प्रश्नों के उत्तर लिखे हैं, बल्कि एग्जामिनर्स के लिए विभिन्न बातें लिखकर एक विशेष नोट भी साथ भेजा है। कोई विद्यार्थी उत्तरपुस्तिका के साथ नोट लिखकर फेल किए जाने पर सुसाइड करने तक की धमकी दे रहा है तो कोई शादी न होने का डर सता रहा है। विद्यार्थियों द्वारा आंसर शीट में ये सब बातें लिखे जाने को बोर्ड अध्यक्ष ने गलत बताया है। उनकी ये गलती भारी भी पड़ सकती है।

सामाजिक के पेपर में सबसे ज्यादा मिल रहे के

मॉडल टाउन स्थित राजकीय स्कूल में मार्किंग कर रहे एक शिक्षक ने बताया कि ऐसे मामले सबसे अधिक सामाजिक के पेपर में देखने को मिल रहे हैं। विद्यार्थी न केवल सुसाइड करने की धमकी दे देते हैं बल्कि शिक्षकों को काफी कुछ गलत शब्द भी लिख देते हैं। फेल होने पर भाई की शादी में काफी मुश्किल हुई, मेरी दो बहनें हैं। अगर मैं भी फेल हो गया तो मेरी भी शादी नहीं होगी। इसलिए मुझे पास कर दो। यह एक नोट विज्ञान के एक पेपर में 12वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थी द्वारा लिखा गया।

विद्यार्थी के खिलाफ बन सकती है यूएमसी

विद्यार्थी नासमझी में ये गलती कर देते हैं जो उनके लिए काफी भारी पड़ सकती है। यदि कोई विद्यार्थी ऐसा लिखता है तो एग्जामिनर चाहे तो उसके खिलाफ यूएमसी बना सकता है। यह करना गलत है।

बच्चों में एग्जाम को लेकर एक डर बना हुआ है। जिसके कारण वे इस तरह की बातें लिख देते हैं। जोकि गलत है। उन्हें समझाना कि मेहनत व खुद पर विश्वास रखें।'' -डॉ. जगबीर सिंह, अध्यक्ष, हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड, भिवानी।

बच्चों का भविष्य केवल अंकों व पास या फेल पर निर्धारित नहीं है। अंकों से बढ़कर है काबिलियत को निखारना। बच्चों को खुद समझना होगा। अभिभावकों को भी यह समझने की जरूरत है कि वे बच्चों पर पास होने का दबाव न बनाएं।'' -कुलदीप सिहाग, डीईओ, हिसार।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें