दिशा की बैठक:लघु सचिवालय के सभागार में सांसद बृजेंद्र सिंह ने विभिन्न योजनाओं की समीक्षा की, अिधकारियों को दिए दिशा-निर्देश

हिसार34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लघु सचिवालय में दिशा कमेटी की बैठक में सांसद बृजेंद्र सिंह व अन्य।
  • 300 करोड़ की लागत से तैयार होगा भिवानी-हांसी-बरवाला मार्ग

हिसार लोकसभा क्षेत्र के सांसद बृजेंद्र सिंह ने राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे हिसार जिले की विभिन्न प्रस्तावित योजनाओं को पूरा करने के काम में तेजी लाएं। सांसद ने जिला विकास समन्वय एवं निगरानी कमेटी (दिशा) की बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए यह बात कही। भिवानी-हांसी-बरवाला मार्ग तथा हिसार के साउथ बाइपास के निर्माण कार्य के बारे एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों ने अवगत करवाया कि इन दोनों परियोजनाओं की डीपीआर तैयार की जा रही है।

यह मार्ग लगभग 70 किलोमीटर लंबा होगा। इसका आधा क्षेत्र भिवानी जिले और लगभग आधा क्षेत्र हांसी से बरवाला तक का होगा, जिस पर लगभग 300 करोड़ रुपये की लागत आने का अनुमान है। बृजेंद्र सिंह ने अधिकारियों से दोनों परियोजनाओं की प्रगति रिपोर्ट देने को कहा ताकि वे केंद्र के स्तर पर बातचीत करके सभी औपचारिकताओं को जल्द पूरा करवा सकें।

हांसी के विधायक विनोद भ्याणा तथा बरवाला के विधायक जोगीराम सिहाग ने कहा कि हांसी-बरवाला राजमार्ग बनने तक इस सड़क मार्ग को दुरुस्त किया जाए ताकि लोगों को आवागमन में दिक्कत न हो। राज्यसभा सांसद डीपी वत्स द्वारा हांसी-पेटवाड़ सड़क मार्ग की जानकारी लेने पर बताया गया कि इस मार्ग पर मार्च-2021 तक निर्माण कार्य किया जाएगा।

सांसद बृजेंद्र सिंह ने एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे हिसार में सभी राजमार्गों पर लंबित पड़े सर्विस रोड और उनकी रिएलायनमेंट के कार्य को भी जल्द पूरा करें। जहां पर लाइटों की व्यवस्था नहीं है, वहां पर लाइटें लगाई जाएं। हवाई अड्डे की पट्टी के विस्तार के बाद तलवंडी मार्ग बंद हो जाएगा। ढंढूर के समीप से बरवाला को जाने वाले राजमार्ग पर बढ़ने वाले दबाव के मद्देनजर सभी प्रकार के वैकल्पिक प्रबंध समय रहते पूर करने के निर्देश भी दिए गए।

कोरोना पर नियंत्रण को लेकर भी दिए निर्देश

जिले में कोविड-19 की वर्तमान स्थिति की समीक्षा के दौरान उपायुक्त डॉ. प्रियंका सोनी ने अवगत करवाया कि फिलहाल स्थिति पूरे नियंत्रण में है, लेकिन 15 जनवरी तक ठंड के बढ़ते प्रभाव के चलते कोरोना मामलों में बढ़ोतरी की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। इस पर सांसद बृजेंद्र ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए।

