पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • In The District, Along With A Woman Suffering From Kareena, 11 More Villagers Were Wiped Out, 283 New Infected Also Appeared.

कोविड-19:जिले में काेराेना ग्रस्त एक महिला सहित 11 और राेगियों की माैत, 283 नए संक्रमित भी सामने आए

हिसार3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कुल रोगी 11936, इनमें 9782 स्वस्थ हुए, अभी एक्टिव केस 2002

जिले में 11 और कोरोना संक्रमितों की मृत्यु हुई है। इनमें से एक महिला व 9 पुरुष शामिल हैं। 3 रोगियों को छोड़कर बाकी 8 की उम्र 60 प्लस थी। इतना ही नहीं कई रोगी कोरोना के अलावा अन्य बीमारियों से ग्रस्त थे। इनमें से कुछ मौतें रविवार तो कुछ सोमवार को अलग-अलग अस्पतालों व मेडिकल कॉलेज में हुई हैं। हालांकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने संक्रमण से मरने वाले इन रोगियों का आंकड़ा कोविड पोर्टल पर अपडेट नहीं किया है। विभाग की तरफ से 152 ही मौत को ही कोविड बुलेटिन में दर्शाया गया है।

संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वाले सभी 11 रोगियों की डेथ रिपोर्ट्स का मंगलवार को ऑडिट किया जाएगा। जिले में आदमपुर की 58 वर्षीय महिला, सीसवाल के 65 वर्षीय, हाउसिंग बोर्ड काॅलोनी सेक्टर 15 के 70 वर्षीय, अर्बन एस्टेट के 68 वर्षीय, किरोड़ी के 42 वर्षीय, आर्य नगर के 69 वर्षीय, संत नगर के 66 वर्षीय, डीएन काॅलेज रोड अग्रवाल काॅलोनी के 67 वर्षीय, बुगाना के 83 वर्षीय, सेक्टर 13 के 52 वर्षीय और हांसी बोगा राम काॅलोनी के 61 वर्षीय पुरुष रोगी ने दम तोड़ा है।

संक्रमिताें में एलटी, डाॅक्टर, बैंकर, जीजेयू असि. प्राेफेसर भी शामिल

साेमवार काे 283 नये राेगी मिलने पर कुल राेगियाें का आंकड़ा 11936 तक पहुंच गया है। इनमें से 9782 स्वस्थ हाे चुके हैं जबकि एक्टिव केस 2002 हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार सिवानी के बैंक में कर्मी वासी फ्रेंड्स काॅलोनी, अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज का लैब टेक्निशियन, 2 डॉक्टर, पीएनबी बैंक में कर्मी, बेलदार वासी शिव नगर, सिविल अस्पताल की इंटर्न, एएनएम वासी बालसमंद, जीजेयू के असि. प्रोफेसर व 2 कर्मचारी, असि. प्रोफेसर वासी सेक्टर 9-11, असि. प्रोफेसर वासी कृष्णा नगर, कोविड जेल में बंदी, बिजली बोर्ड में कर्मचारी वासी लाजपत नगर, पीएनबी में बैंक मैनेजर वासी दयानंद काॅलोनी, एयू बैंक में कर्मचारी वासी न्यू ग्रेन मार्केट, 2 पुलिस कर्मी संक्रमित मिले हैं।

मास्क न पहनने पर 18444 के चालान

कोरोना महामारी के बढ़ते प्रभाव को देखते हुए पुलिस विभाग द्वारा मास्क पहनने के निर्देशों की सख्ती से पालना करवाई जा रही है। पुलिस ने सोमवार को 107 लोगों के चालान काटे हैं। अभी तक 18444 नागरिकों के चालान काटे जा चुके हैं, जिन्हें कोरोना से बचाव के प्रति जागरूक किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें