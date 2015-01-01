पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए इलाज की व्यवस्था काे लेकर डीसी प्रियंका सोनी ने निजी अस्पताल संचालकों के साथ बैठक की

हिसार37 मिनट पहले
कोरोना मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या के मद्देनजर निजी अस्पताल के संचालकों के साथ बैठक करतीं डीसी डॉ. प्रियंका सोनी।

कोरोना संक्रमिताें की बढ़ती संख्या देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 16 डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोविड हेल्थ सेंटर्स चिह्नित किए थे। इनमें सरकारी और निजी अस्पताल शामिल हैं, जहां कुल बेड्स में से 25 फीसद बेड को सिर्फ हिसार रेजिडेंट्स कोरोना रोगियों के लिए आरक्षित किया था। चौंकाने वाली बात यह कि कई डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोविड हेल्थ सेंटर्स ऐसे हैं जहां आज तक एक भी कोरोना पेशेंट दाखिल नहीं किया है।

इस पर संज्ञान लेते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग और जिला प्रशासन ने सेंटर्स के संचालकों को कोरोना काल में जिम्मेदारी समझते हुए तुरंत प्रभाव से संक्रमित रोगियों को दाखिल करने और उनका इलाज करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। डीसी डॉ. प्रियंका सोनी ने निजी अस्पताल संचालकों के साथ बैठक कर दिशा-निर्देश दिए। एडीजी हेल्थ डाॅ. जेएस ग्रेवाल, सीएमओ डॉ. रत्ना भारती, सीटीएम राजेंद्र कुमार, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जया गोयल, डिप्टी सर्जन डॉ. तरूण एवं डॉ. सुभाष खटरेजा भी उपस्थित थे।

ये हैं 16 डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोविड हेल्थ सेंटर

डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोविड हेल्थ सेंटर्स में आधार अस्पताल, मेडिसिटी, गीताजंलि, एसएल मिंढा, होली हेल्प, सेवक सभा, महात्मा गांधी, शांति देवी, श्री काली देवी, जिंदल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेंस, रविंद्रा, सपरा, सर्वोदया, सुखदा, सैन्य अस्पताल तथा नागरिक अस्पताल शामिल हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त मेडिकल कॉलेज अग्रोहा तथा सीएमसी अस्पताल को डिस्ट्रिक कोविड अस्पताल बनाया गया है।

ये हैं दिशा-निर्देश, संदेह के आधार पर इलाज से नहीं कर सकते इनकार

  • जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ रही है, सरकार के निर्देशानुसार इलाज की बेहतर व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित हो।
  • टेस्ट की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी कर 25 फीसदी आरक्षित बेड पर भर्ती किया जाए।
  • अस्पतालों में कोरोना से बचाव के बारे पोस्टर एवं स्टीकर से जागरूक किया जाए।
  • कोरोना से होने वाली मृत्यु का पूरा विवरण नियमित रूप से विभाग को भेजा जाए।
  • होम आईसोलशन के मरीजों की डॉक्टर विशेष रूप से निगरानी रखें एवं समय-समय पर जांच करते रहें।
  • किसी मरीज की सरकारी या निजी लैब से जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आती है, अस्पताल में इलाज की सुविधा नहीं है, तो डिस्चार्ज से पूर्व उनकी जानकारी जिला प्रशासन को देनी होगी।
  • अगर प्रशासन को कोविड रोगी की जानकारी दिए बगैर डिस्चार्ज किया जाता है तो ऐसे मामलों में संबंधित संचालक या जिम्मेदार के खिलाफ नियमानुसार कार्रवाई होगी।
  • सभी निजी अस्पताल संचालक मरीज का इलाज संदेह के आधार पर मना न करें। अगर कोरोना का संदेह है और लक्षण दिखाई देते हैं तो उनकी जांच करवाएं।
  • हर एक मरीज का इलाज कोविड-19 से बचने के लिए जारी की गई आईसीएमआर एवं राज्य सरकार की गाइडलाइन की अनुपालना करते हुए किया जाए।
